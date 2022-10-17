East Ridge Mayor Responds To Charges About Incentives To Liquor Store Operators

At the Thursday night East Ridge council meeting Mayor Brian Williams took the opportunity "to clear up some misinformation that has been circulating about the border region incentives the city made with the two new liquor stores."

He said that the border region legislation is state legislation and is based solely from reimbursement and it comes only from the state portion of the sales tax.

The money can only be spent on economic development. Developers of the two new businesses spent $7 million in development costs for the two new businesses without any money from the city and without any risk to East Ridge, he said.

The council entered into a 50/50 split with the developers of the border region money that East Ridge will receive by giving them potential reimbursements of their $7 million investment. This means the city also has the potential to receive $3.5 million with no risk and no investment, said the mayor. Additionally, with the two new buildings, he said the property tax increase East Ridge receives will be substantial. “This was a smart move by our city leaders,” said Mayor Williams.

A public hearing and first reading took place at the meeting of an ordinance of the city to abandon right-of-way located in the 9000 block of Peck Drive, which had been approved by the East Ridge planning commission. The portion of the road that runs in front of Parkridge East Hospital to Spring Creek Road is 50 feet by 362 feet long. The hospital owns the property on three sides of this property. On the first reading, the council approved abandoning that right-of-way, which Parkridge plans to use for hospital improvements. The second and final reading will be at the Oct. 27 meeting.

The application for a 50/50 grant was approved, from Public Entity Partners, the city’s insurer, to help provide a safe work place and promote safe driving, by helping employees prevent accidents. This year, the grant, which the city receives annually, will be used to buy GPS for city vehicles for the safety of employees.

East Ridge has transitioned into using new tasers so the remainder of the cartridges that worked in their old equipment are now unusable for the East Ridge Police. Chief Clint Uselton told the council that the only municipality in the area still using the style tasers in which the cartridges will work is the town of Lookout Mountain, Tn. The council approved making a donation of their remaining 68 cartridges to Lookout Mountain.

City Manger Chris Dorsey said that the new leaf truck with a one-person vacuum is due to be delivered in mid-October. It will be put to use after arrival and depending on when the leaves fall. Pick up will be beginning on the west side of the city and will work toward the east. Residents will be notified of the schedule on the city’s website.

The North Mack Smith Road project and the Multi-Modal project along Ringgold Road are both progressing as planned and are pretty much on track, said the city manager.

In his report, Mayor Williams said that the East Ridge Fall Festival on Saturday now has 120 vendors scheduled, more than were at the city’s centennial celebration last year. The annual drive-through trick or treat sponsored by the library will be on Oct. 27 from 3:30-5:30. And, Chief Uselton told the council that the East Ridge National Night Out will take place on Oct. 25 at 5:30 p.m. He said this will be an opportunity for officers to meet members of the community. There will be family friendly activities and door prizes.