Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

Monday, April 11, 2022
April 11, 2022

Police Blotter: Woman In Bath Hears Window Being Broken; Thieves Won't Get Far In Broken-Down Vehicle

April 11, 2022

Walker County Arrest Report For April 4-10

April 11, 2022

Breaking News

Opinion

Undocumented Campaign Signage

It is campaign season once again and we have some hotly contested GOP primaries in Hamilton County. As a member of the Tennessee GOP State Executive Committee which sets the parameters and rules for Republican primaries in Tennessee I would like to remind all candidates, campaigns and supporters to adhere to the laws, rules and regulations regarding campaign signage. Let’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Is Holy Week?

Scott Gunn is an Episcopal priest who has written several books on the contemporary church including “The Way of Love: A Practical Guide to Following Jesus.” FoxNews.com recently called him to explain Holy Week, which started yesterday with Palm Sunday and culminates this weekend with Good Friday and this Sunday with Easter. Scott currently serves as executive director of Forward ... (click for more)

Sports

Hunter Greene Had A Perfectly Okay Major League Debut

ATLANTA. - Modern sports discussions are dominated by hyperbole. Nothing can be average: an action must be “amazing” or “horrendous”, and every first impression will predict the outcome of a player’s career. So it might be going against the grain to call Hunter Greene’s debut performance against Atlanta simply…………solid. His detractors will point to a bevy of fly balls and ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Vols Baseball Is Electric

The Tennessee Volunteers baseball team is off to the best start of any team in SEC history. The Big Orange just finished the fourth series sweep of the year in league play, becoming the first team to ever start the conference schedule 12-0. The Vols are now 31-1 on the year and are a consensus number one in the country. They're doing it with bunches of home runs, great pitching, ... (click for more)


