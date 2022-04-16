Tennessee Lottery Player Has $20 Million Ticket

A Tennessee Lottery player is holding a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $20 million.

The lucky winner’s ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night to win the jackpot.



The Tennessee Education Lottery will provide additional updates as information is available.



There has been one other Mega Millions jackpot winner in Tennessee. A $61 million Mega Millions prize was won on Jan. 3, 2014, by a Bellevue mother and son.



All told, before this jackpot win, Tennessee Lottery players had won a total of more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games since the Lottery’s inception in 2004. The largest of those winners was a player from Munford, who won $528.8 million, sharing part of the world record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.58 billion with a player in California and a player in Florida in January 2016.



