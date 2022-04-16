 Saturday, April 16, 2022 70.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Tennessee Lottery Player Has $20 Million Ticket

Saturday, April 16, 2022

A Tennessee Lottery player is holding a winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $20 million.

The lucky winner’s ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night to win the jackpot.

The Tennessee Education Lottery will provide additional updates as information is available.

There has been one other Mega Millions jackpot winner in Tennessee.

A $61 million Mega Millions prize was won on Jan. 3, 2014, by a Bellevue mother and son.

All told, before this jackpot win, Tennessee Lottery players had won a total of more than $17.5 billion in prizes from all games since the Lottery’s inception in 2004. The largest of those winners was a player from Munford, who won $528.8 million, sharing part of the world record-breaking Powerball jackpot of $1.58 billion with a player in California and a player in Florida in January 2016.


April 16, 2022

Police Blotter: Officer Buys Steel Toe Boots For Panhandler; Woman Has Boyfriend Trespassed From Her Home

A man was panhandling on the I-24 west offramp to South Moore Road holding a cardboard sign on the left side of the roadway which is not open to pedestrian traffic or have a sidewalk. The man has been given three other warnings for the same offense in the Chattanooga area by this officer. The man explained he had just gotten a new job and was trying to get enough money to buy a ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, MICHELLE DESHAUN 3700 CHERRYTON DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113608 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga ASSAULT VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF BALES, GEORGE ROBERTS HAMILTON INN ROSSVILLE, 37407 Age at Arrest: 50 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked for Previous Charges ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Latino Vote

The Latino vote has been a hot commodity for both Republicans and Democrats. Both parties want the Latino vote and need the Latino vote, but which party aligns most to their values and culture? As a Latina since birth, here are some tips I recommend to capture the Latino vote. Tip #1: Don’t Pander A Latino knows when he or she is being pandered to. We can smell it from miles ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

WHY DID THE CHICKEN CROSS THE ROAD? DONALD TRUMP: I've been told by my many sources, good sources - they're very good sources - that the chicken crossed the road. All the Fake News wants to do is write nasty things about the road, but it's a really good road. It's a beautiful road. Everyone knows how beautiful it is. JOE BIDEN: Why did the chicken do the... thing in the... ... (click for more)

Sports

Birmingham Evens Series With 8-3 Win Over Lookouts

It seems like the Birmingham Barons and the Chattanooga Lookouts are getting comfortable trading wins as they play their first six-game series at AT&T Field this week. The Lookouts won in a landslide Tuesday by a 16-4 final and then posted a 5-2 victory on Thursday. The Barons won their first game of the season with a 9-6 victory on Wednesday, so just figure it was Birmingham’s ... (click for more)

CFC Tags Randy Douglas As Women's Coach

It was a job Randy Douglas would have loved to take, but one he assumed he was too far away from. As the coach of Point’s soccer team and a resident of LaGrange Ga., Chattanooga FC’s open coaching position was a three-hour drive from his home. That’s when a friend and soccer fixture within the CFC community reached out. “I was fairly certain they were going to find someone ... (click for more)


