Hagerty Among Senators Introducing Bill To Make Distribution Of Deadly Fentanyl Chargeable As Felony Murder

Monday, September 19, 2022

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has joined Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and 12 other colleagues in introducing the Felony Murder for Deadly Fentanyl Distribution Act "in response to the rise of fentanyl being trafficked across our southern border and into our communities."

 

The bill makes the distribution of fentanyl resulting in death punishable by federal felony murder charges. 

 

Illicit use of fentanyl is now the leading cause of death among Americans aged 18-45, the senators said.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, drug dealers are increasingly targeting children and young people with fentanyl pills made to look like candy, it was stated.

 

“Fentanyl, the leading cause of death in the U.S. for adults age 18 to 45, is a weapon of destruction that is stealing the lives of tens of thousands of Americans each year,” said Senator Hagerty.“Those responsible for the fatalities caused by distribution of this shockingly lethal drug must be held accountable. This commonsense legislation is a step toward stopping the flow of fentanyl into America and ending the deadly drug crisis wreaking havoc on our country.”

 

“Fentanyl is killing Americans at a record high,” said Senator Rubio. “This deadly drug is widespread throughout our country and has left no community untouched. This bill would make drug dealers pay the price for selling deadly fentanyl.” 

 

Text of the legislation can be found here.


