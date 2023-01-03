Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Parks And Outdoors Waives Entrance Fees To Select Pools And Facilities

  • Tuesday, January 3, 2023

The City of Chattanooga Parks and Outdoors announced that starting on Tuesday, daily usage fees are now waived at select recreation facilities for city residents to enjoy. This initiative will help overcome any financial barriers that may have prevented residents from enjoying daily recreational activities.

In December of 2022, Chattanooga City Council approved entrance fees waived for:

  • Chris Ramsey Center pool, at 1010 North Moore Road and South Chattanooga indoor pool located at 1151 W 40th Street, will offer free open swim and lap swim year round while Carver Center outdoor pool will open for free daily usage in summer 2023.

    Warner Park Pool and Spray Park, swim lessons and rentals fee schedules will remain.

  • The Chattanooga Fitness Center located at 3rd Street and Holtzclaw, will drop the daily usage fee. The facility, next to the Chattanooga Zoo, is ADA accessible and offers a variety of strength and cardiovascular machines, free weights, and exercise classes. The center is open to the public Monday-Friday, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 2-6 p.m. with no contracts, free parking and offers an outdoor fitness trail that flows through the park from the Fitness Center to Frost Stadium.

  • The Champions Club Tennis Complex, at 3400 Lupton Drive will drop the daily entry/user fee. Champions Club is open to the public, features 26 hard courts, a 6,000 square foot clubhouse with lockers, showers, viewing areas, and pro-shop. Rentals and tournament fee schedules will remain. Champions Club is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 1 - Feb. 2 and 9 a.m.-9 p.m., March 1 - Nov. 30.

For a complete list of schedules, facilities and rental options, visit chattanooga.gov/parks.

  • 1/3/2023
