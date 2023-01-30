Chattanooga Felon Found With Gun Gets 6 Years In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve six years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Carlos Terrell appeared before Judge Charles Atchley.

On March 5, 2021, Chattanooga Police officers responded to 640 West 14th Street Court after receiving an anonymous report that the defendant was at the address. Terrell was wanted for questioning related to another crime.

The registered tenant allowed law officers to enter the apartment and they located the defendant on the couch. The tenant consented to a search of the apartment and officers located a Hi-Point, Model JHP, .45 caliber pistol in a bedroom.

Terrell admitted to possessing the Hi-Point pistol and stated he had the gun for protection. He said he purchased it for $250 two days prior.

Terrell, 37, has an extensive criminal record dating back to 2004.

He has felony convictions for aggravated assault and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.