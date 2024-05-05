Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLEN, DYLIN T
8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CHILD NEGLECT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA
1006 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO
3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL
6651 BEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CROSS, KEVIN LEBRON
2407 12TH AVENUE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DAVIS, JESSICA G
1303 ADONNA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOTSON, JIMMY LEE
230 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366455
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
FREESE, PETER SOLOMON
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL
733 MAGESTIC CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE
184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDIN, CHASE MICHAEL
1207 HOLLY AVE APT D SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE
633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOGG, ROBERT CHARLES
400 COVINGTON BRIDGE RD SE FAIRMOUNT, 30139
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN
926 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL
5415 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102232
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HYATTE, DARIUS JAYANT
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112828
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAND, JAMES C
2609 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE
11337 TATCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LINDSAY, TIMOTHY
REFUSED TO PROVIDE ADDRESS ,
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON
2628 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NASH, DERECK SHAYNE
105 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37403
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON
5934 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636462
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OGLE, JOHN
948 HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OVERTON, JOEL EDWARD
4749 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 373433425
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PEDRO, PEDRO F
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PENN, LONTIA DARNELL
3822 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113121
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO
1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
4875 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER
3620 WIMBERLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNLICENSED
LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
911 VIOLATION
FALSE REPORTS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAULS, BRANDON LEE
451 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 6C DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCOTT, JAMES DARREN
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SMITH, GARRETT LEE
1019 COUNTY ROAD VIOLA, 72653
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE
1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022777
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WATTS, SANDRA MARIE
2525 IGOU FERRY RD LOT 150 B SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
WILLIAMS, MIGUEL
2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064227
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, QUENTON ADAM
820 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT
WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO
2513 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043800
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
Here are the mug shots:
|BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
|CROSS, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
|DOTSON, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
|HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|HARDIN, CHASE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- SPEEDING
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
- LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
|HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
|HOGG, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- EVADING ARREST
- POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
- POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|HYATTE, DARIUS JAYANT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|OGLE, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|OVERTON, JOEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
|ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/04/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
- RECKLESS DRIVING
- SPEEDING
- OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
- EVADING ARREST
- DRIVING UNLICENSED
- LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
- 911 VIOLATION
- FALSE REPORTS
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|SAULS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
|SMITH, GARRETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
|TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
|WATTS, SANDRA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
|WILLIAMS, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
|WILLIAMS, QUENTON ADAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
