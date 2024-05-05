Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DYLIN T

8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

CHILD NEGLECT

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA

1006 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO

3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY

10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL

6651 BEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS



CROSS, KEVIN LEBRON

2407 12TH AVENUE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



DAVIS, JESSICA G

1303 ADONNA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE

30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)



DOTSON, JIMMY LEE

230 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366455

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



FREESE, PETER SOLOMON

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL

733 MAGESTIC CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE

184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HARDIN, CHASE MICHAEL

1207 HOLLY AVE APT D SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

SPEEDING

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION



HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE

633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY



HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON

1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HOGG, ROBERT CHARLES

400 COVINGTON BRIDGE RD SE FAIRMOUNT, 30139

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN

926 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ROBBERY



HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL

5415 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102232

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



HYATTE, DARIUS JAYANT

701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112828

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER

9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LAND, JAMES C

2609 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE

11337 TATCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



LINDSAY, TIMOTHY

REFUSED TO PROVIDE ADDRESS ,

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON

2628 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



NASH, DERECK SHAYNE

105 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37403

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON

5934 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636462

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



OGLE, JOHN

948 HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



OVERTON, JOEL EDWARD

4749 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 373433425

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



PEDRO, PEDRO F

2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PENN, LONTIA DARNELL

3822 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113121

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO

1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN

4875 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)



ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER

3620 WIMBERLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING UNLICENSED

LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

911 VIOLATION

FALSE REPORTS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



SAULS, BRANDON LEE

451 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 6C DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



SCOTT, JAMES DARREN

122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS



SMITH, GARRETT LEE

1019 COUNTY ROAD VIOLA, 72653

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN

Homeless Chattanooga, 37404

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE

1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022777

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



WATTS, SANDRA MARIE

2525 IGOU FERRY RD LOT 150 B SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)



WILLIAMS, MIGUEL

2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064227

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WILLIAMS, QUENTON ADAM

820 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

IN TRANSIT



WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO

2513 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043800

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

