Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Sunday, May 5, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLEN, DYLIN T 
8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
CHILD NEGLECT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA 
1006 SHERIDAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO 
3835 GRACE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY 
10357 LOVELL ROAD SODDY DIASY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BROCK, CLAYTON MICHAEL 
6651 BEA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

CROSS, KEVIN LEBRON 
2407 12TH AVENUE APT 103 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

DAVIS, JESSICA G 
1303 ADONNA LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE 
30 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112713 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

DOTSON, JIMMY LEE 
230 STATE HIGHWAY 58 S GEORGETOWN, 373366455 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FREESE, PETER SOLOMON 
1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD, APT 234 CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL 
733 MAGESTIC CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN

HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE 
184 ARVIL WARD LN DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HARDIN, CHASE MICHAEL 
1207 HOLLY AVE APT D SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
SPEEDING
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION

HARGIS, DAVID WAYNE 
633 LULLWATER RD Chattanooga, 374054619 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY

HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON 
1817 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062625 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HOGG, ROBERT CHARLES 
400 COVINGTON BRIDGE RD SE FAIRMOUNT, 30139 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN 
926 SPURLING DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL 
5415 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374102232 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

HYATTE, DARIUS JAYANT 
701 N Germantown Rd Chattanooga, 374112828 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER 
9401 KNOWLES CREEK TRAIL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAND, JAMES C 
2609 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LETSON, WILLIAM ETHERRIDGE 
11337 TATCH ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LINDSAY, TIMOTHY 
REFUSED TO PROVIDE ADDRESS , 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

MORGAN, ADRIAN LEBRON 
2628 GLENWOOD PKWY APT 4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SPEEDING
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

NASH, DERECK SHAYNE 
105 HARDING RD RED BANK, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

NAYADLEY, CHARLES AARON 
5934 SARAH DR OOLTEWAH, 373636462 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OGLE, JOHN 
948 HORTON RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

OVERTON, JOEL EDWARD 
4749 SABRINA LN HIXSON, 373433425 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

PEDRO, PEDRO F 
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PENN, LONTIA DARNELL 
3822 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 374113121 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

RAMIREZ RAMIREZ, JUAN MARCELO 
1921 ANDERSON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN 
4875 RANCO CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)

ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER 
3620 WIMBERLY LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
EVADING ARREST
DRIVING UNLICENSED
LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
911 VIOLATION
FALSE REPORTS
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

SAULS, BRANDON LEE 
451 HIDDEN VALLEY RD APT 6C DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCOTT, JAMES DARREN 
122 HEATHER LN TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SMITH, GARRETT LEE 
1019 COUNTY ROAD VIOLA, 72653 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN 
Homeless Chattanooga, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

TIMMONS, ROBERT DEWAYNE 
1 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374022777 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

WATTS, SANDRA MARIE 
2525 IGOU FERRY RD LOT 150 B SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)

WILLIAMS, MIGUEL 
2102 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064227 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

WILLIAMS, QUENTON ADAM 
820 WALKER ROAD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IN TRANSIT

WILSON, SUSANNAH MUNRO 
2513 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043800 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Here are the mug shots:

BERNABE BERNABE, CANDELARIA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/15/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BERNABE TERCERO, DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 06/07/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BLAYLOCK, BRYAN RAY
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/10/1997
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
CROSS, KEVIN LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/22/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
DAVIS, MICHAEL LIDALE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
DOTSON, JIMMY LEE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 07/27/1974
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HANSALIYA, NISARG ANIL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/11/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN
HARBORT, SIERA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 02/08/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HARDIN, CHASE MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 05/30/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • SPEEDING
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
HAYES, ALFRED LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 05/17/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HOGG, ROBERT CHARLES
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/14/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HOLLAND, DANIEL JOHN
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 06/24/1981
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • EVADING ARREST
  • POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
  • POSS.
    OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • OBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAY
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOLLOWAY, BRENDAN MIKHAIL
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 10/26/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
HYATTE, DARIUS JAYANT
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 11/14/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
KNOWLES, ALAN COULTER
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 04/29/1991
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OGLE, JOHN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 05/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
OVERTON, JOEL EDWARD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/05/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ROBERSON, CHARSSLA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 10/22/1987
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO)
ROBINSION, JASIAH CHRISTOPHER
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 09/04/2005
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • SPEEDING
  • OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE
  • EVADING ARREST
  • DRIVING UNLICENSED
  • LEAVING THE SCENE WITH INJURY
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
  • 911 VIOLATION
  • FALSE REPORTS
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SAULS, BRANDON LEE
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 04/12/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SMITH, GARRETT LEE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/28/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
TELLIS, TIM TAWAIN
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 07/15/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
WATTS, SANDRA MARIE
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 10/08/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED)
WILLIAMS, MIGUEL
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 01/10/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
WILLIAMS, QUENTON ADAM
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 01/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 05/04/2024
Charge(s):
  • IN TRANSIT



Latest Headlines
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/5/2024
PHOTOS: CCS Wins In Penalty Kicks At Baylor
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Mocs Softball Secures Top Seed, Regular Season Title On Forsythe Grand Slam
  • Sports
  • 5/4/2024
CCS Wins Division II Region Quarterfinal Match Up On Penalty Kicks
CCS Wins Division II Region Quarterfinal Match Up On Penalty Kicks
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga FC Wins In Penalty Kick Shootout
  • Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Dan Fleser: UT Coach Karen Weekly Adds Layer Of Levity To Coaching
Dan Fleser: UT Coach Karen Weekly Adds Layer Of Levity To Coaching
  • Sports
  • 5/4/2024
Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DYLIN T 8150 BLUEGILL CIR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 19 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/4/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLISON, CODI CECILIA 4634 SABLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff Booked for Previous ... more

Sheriff's Office Says Man On Vulcan Lane Was Shot While Assaulting Son, Neighbor
  • 5/3/2024

The Sheriff's Office said a man who was shot Thursday night on Vulcan Lane was assaulting his son and neighbor, and no charges would be filed against the shooter. Gregory Burnett was charged ... more

Breaking News
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Disrupts Jail Smuggling Operation
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Disrupts Jail Smuggling Operation
  • 5/3/2024
Arrest Made In April Shooting At Tunnel Boulevard Convenience Store
Arrest Made In April Shooting At Tunnel Boulevard Convenience Store
  • 5/3/2024
State Provides $2 Million For Workforce Development At New Gateway School
  • 5/3/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/3/2024
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Changes
Hamilton County Schools Announces Leadership Changes
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Myth Maker
  • 5/4/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/3/2024
Bring Champy's To Hixson
  • 4/30/2024
Sports
Dan Fleser: UT Coach Karen Weekly Adds Layer Of Levity To Coaching
Dan Fleser: UT Coach Karen Weekly Adds Layer Of Levity To Coaching
  • 5/4/2024
Mocs Softball Secures Top Seed, Regular Season Title On Forsythe Grand Slam
  • 5/4/2024
#3 Lady Vols Win Back To Back SEC Regular Season Titles
#3 Lady Vols Win Back To Back SEC Regular Season Titles
  • 5/4/2024
#3 Vols Split Friday Doubleheader At Florida
#3 Vols Split Friday Doubleheader At Florida
  • 5/4/2024
Lookouts Beat The Biscuits 3-1
  • 5/3/2024
Happenings
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
  • 5/3/2024
Winners Of ArtsBuild’s Inaugural Periscope Chattanooga Pitch Night Announced
Winners Of ArtsBuild’s Inaugural Periscope Chattanooga Pitch Night Announced
  • 5/3/2024
Free Movie Night At Chester Frost Park Features Finding Nemo May 10
  • 5/3/2024
More Armed Forces Day Photos
More Armed Forces Day Photos
  • 5/3/2024
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
PHOTOS: Armed Forces Day Parade
  • 5/3/2024
Entertainment
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
  • 5/4/2024
CSO Presents A Salute To John Williams May 11
  • 5/2/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Free Concert Sunday
  • 5/2/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Spring Concert May 19
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Myth Maker
  • 5/4/2024
Dining
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Business/Government
Chattanooga Fire Department Introduces New Swiftwater Rescue Team
Chattanooga Fire Department Introduces New Swiftwater Rescue Team
  • 5/3/2024
Whitfield County EMA To Give Away 300 Weather Radios May 16
Whitfield County EMA To Give Away 300 Weather Radios May 16
  • 5/3/2024
Officers Split Up Individuals Fighting On Apison Pike - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/3/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
UT Knoxville Board Recommends Parking Changes, Tuition Adjustments
  • 5/3/2024
Elementary Science Olympiad Returns Monday
  • 5/3/2024
Lee Hosts High School Math Competition
Lee Hosts High School Math Competition
  • 5/3/2024
Living Well
The Salvation Army Launches ‘Beat The Heat’ Campaign To Provide Relief During Summer Months
  • 5/3/2024
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 20
Signal Mountain Police Department Blood Drive Is May 20
  • 5/3/2024
CHI Memorial Earns An "A" Hospital Safety Grade From The Leapfrog Group
  • 5/1/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
An Evening With Keith & Kristyn Getty Is Oct. 17 At Redemption To The Nations Church
  • 5/2/2024
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
Bob Tamasy: Why Are Our Words No Longer Our Bond?
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Peter Duffy
Peter Duffy
  • 5/3/2024
Susan "Sue" Margaret Shramko
Susan "Sue" Margaret Shramko
  • 5/3/2024
Gary David Potter
Gary David Potter
  • 5/3/2024