Here is the Walker County arrest report for Oct. 16-22:

HORTON MAURISA TAMICE B/F 31 MISD OFFICER THOMASON DUI-ALCOHOL, FTML, SUSPENDED

JOHNSON BRANDON STEVEN W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HAVEN DUI-ALCOHOL, STRIKING FIXED OBJECT, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, NO INSURANCE

CAUTHORN ASHLEY MICHELLE W/F 41 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG POSSESSION OF METH

PARIS RON LAMAR W/M 71 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

HOGUE MICHAEL TYLER W/M 30 MISD OFFICER MILLER FTA

BOLEN SAMANTHA LEEANN W/F 31 FELONY OFFICER WORLEY POESSESSION OF SCEDHULE II(FENTANYL)

BYRD ZACHERY LEE W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER BALLARD DUI

SWANN CHRISTOPHER DAVID W/M 33 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

MOSS JACOB JEAN W/M 40 MISD OFFICER SARRELL FAILURE TO YIELD, DRIVING UNLICENSED, FTA

WALLIN GERREN LEE W/M 39 MISD OFFICER SMITH TAILLIGHT, SUSPENDED LICENSE

WARE BRIAN KEITH W/M 49 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION

MANNING JAXON MARTIN W/M 21 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI, IMPROPER BACKING, EXPIRED TAG

STILES WILLIAM CASEY W/M 24 FEL OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING

PRESTRIDGE DAVID NICHOLAS- HUGH W/M 44 FEL OFFICER BETHUNE FUGITIVE

BRYANT FRANCIS EARL W/M 75 FEL OFFICER BETHUNE MAINTAINING A DISORDERLY HOUSEHOLD

SKELTON BRANDON JERMAINE W/M 37 FEL OFFICER BETHUNE POSSESSION OF METH

PALLAS RACHEL SOPHIA W/F 33 MISD OFFICER YOUNG THEFT BY TAKING- MOTOR VEHICLE

GLUFFRE JR ANTHONY FRANCIS W/M 44 MISD OFFICER DURHAM DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, WINDOW TINT VIOLATION

WOMBLE JOHN THOMAS W/M 37 MISD OFFICER SMITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, NO TURN SIGNAL, IMPROPER BACKING

SIMS TIMOTHY MICHAEL W/M 48 FEL OFFICER YOUNG FTA, FAILURE TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER

JOHNSON MARGRETT MURRAY W/F 47 -------- ABBOTT (DADE CO) HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

NATION LESLIE JEAN W/F 46 MISD OFFICER SIMPSON SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA

HENDRIX SHANA NICOLE W/F 28 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WHITE KAILEY ALEXANDRA W/F 22 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

SIFFLES CODY RAY W/M 27 MISD OFFICER YOUNG FTA

JACKSON TERRY HOWARD W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER GALYON FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE

EDWARDS MILES BLAKE B/M 22 FELONY OFFICER COOK SIMPLE BATTERY- FVA, FALSE IMPRISONMENT, HINDERING 911 CALL

FORD JOSEPH HENRY W/M 54 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

GOODMAN THOMAS LEE W/M 73 MISD OFFICER BARKLEY SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA

CAMPBELL TYLER ALEX B/M 25 -- OFFICER AVANS HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

PARRIS HALEY NICOLE W/F 26 -- OFFICER SARRELL HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

MEETZE DEVIN EDWARD W/M 41 MISD OFFICER HUNT PROBATION VIOLATION, FTA

YORK DONNA RENEE W/F 57 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

JOHNSON SHAWNELL DENISE B/F 45 MISD OFFICER THOMASON D.U.I-DRUGS, D.U.I- ENDANGERING A CHILD, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, FAILURE TO STOP AT STOP SIGN, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED

MANZANARES’ LUCIO JOSE CARMEN H/M 38 MISD OFFICER CARTER D.U.I, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, DRIVING W/O A VALID LICENSE, IMPROPER RIGHT TURN

LANKFORD TONY ALLEN W/M 38 MISD OFFICER HUNT D.U.I, POSS. OF MARIJUANA LESS THAN 1oz

MORRIS JON’NAE MICHELLE B/F 24 MISD OFFICER THOMASON D.U.I-DRUGS, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, HANDS FREE VIOLATION, NO PROOF OF INSURANCE, EXPIRED TAG

MINSHEW DAVID LEE W/M 50 -- OFFICER CLARK HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY

BEROTTE JAYSONN DAILEON B/M 21 MISD OFFICER HUNT THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING

HUGHES AMY MARIE W/F 28 MISD OFFICER CARTER D.U.I, DRIVING W/O LICENSE ON PERSON, OPEN CONTAINER, SPEEDING, NO LICENSE PLATE, FAI;URE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LOVERN CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL W/M 42 FELONY OFFICER THOMAS PROBATION VIOLATION

EDWARDS DAKOTA ALLEN W/M 29 -- OFFICER FOSTER HOLD FOR COURT

DAVENPORT DAVADRION LAVAIL B/M 40 -- OFFICER FOSTER HOLD FOR COURT

WILKES ANDREW KINCAID W/M 34 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH

LOMENICK JUSTIN LYNN W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS TRAFFICKING DRUGS, POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

JEFFERSON TAYLOR TYRONE B/M 24 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

COPPINGER LOREN JADE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FTA

SYLER LINDA MARIE W/F 33 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH W/ INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE

ROSS JOHN AMBERS W/M 57 FELONY OFFICER MATTHEWS POSS. OF METH W/ INTANT TO IDSTRIBUTE, VIOLATION OF PAROLE

APPLEBERRY DOMINQUE NATASHA B/F 32 MISD OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

BOWLING LOGAN RILEY W/M 22 MISD OFFICER CASH AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION

SCHLICHT ISABEL KATRINA W/F 30 FELONY OFFICER WILSON POSS. OF SCHEDULE II, POSS. OF METH

BUGG WILLIAM CODY W/M 27 MISD OFFICER VANDYKE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED, FTA

TATUM DERWIN DEMONE B/M 25 MISD OFFICER THOMASON D.U.I- COMBO 2ND, IMPROPER TURN, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE, IMPROPER LANE CHANGE, POSS. OF MARIJUAN LESS THAN 1oz

HIGGS ELTRIDA ASIA B/F 27 MISD OFFICER HOPKINS SIMPLE ASSAULT- FVA, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, GIVING FALSE INFORMATION TO LEO, HINDERING 911 CALL

SELLERS RYAN NICKLAUS W/M 24 MISD OFFICER CARTER DUI, SPEEDING, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

LIGHT KYLE LEE W/M 25 FELONY OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION

MONTE RANDY ALLEN W/M 35 MISD OFFICER YOUNG PROBATION VIOLATION

WISH SCOTT MICHAEL W/M 56 MISD OFFICER TATE SHOPLIFTING X2, CRIMINAL TRESSPASS X2

LEE CORY GAGE W/M 29 FELONY OFFICER SMITH PROBATION VIOLATON, SEATBELT VIOLATION

WILLIAMS DERRICK LEON B/M 55 FELONY OFFICER YOUNG FUGTIVE FROM JUSTICE

YOUNG JESSE ALLAN W/M 54 ---- OFFICER OGLES RETURN FROM FLOYD MEDICAL

BISKNER NOAH JAMES W/M 38 FELONY OFFICER DEAL SIMPLE BATTERY-FVA, OBSTRUCTION ON LEO

COVINGTON ASHLEY LASHA-KING W/F 38 MISD OFFICER HOUSER TAILLIGHT VIOLATION, DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE

HICKS CARL LONNIE W/M 21 ---- OFFICER GREEN HOLD FOR GORDON COUNTY

PEIRCE KENNY BRUCE W/M 52 MISD OFFICER HOUSER DUI-DRUGS, TURN SIGNAL, FAILURE TO OBEY TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

ALLRED JAMES WILLIAM W/M 57 ------ SELF SANCTION

GOZA CODY ALAN W/M 34 MISD OFFICER MOYER FTA-ROSSVILLE

CAPPS SUSAN LEIGH W/F 54 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER FTA

WARE KEENON DIANTE B/M 29 MISD OFFICER DEAL CRIMINAL TRESPASS, LOITERING AND PROWLING, PROBATION VIOLATION

SCROGGINS TROY LEE` W/M 20 MISD OFFICER MULLIS POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL UNDER 21

BRUCE BRITTANY NASHA W/F 36 MISD OFFICER MULLIS DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BROWN JAMES CONNER W/M 31 MISD OFFICER DOOLEY DUI, FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

WOODS TAMERA SIMPSON W/F 30 MISD OFFICER GILREATH PROBATION VIOLATION

PRICE CANDACE RENEE W/F 41 MISD OFFICER BUCKNER DUI, DRIVING ON SUSPENDED, SPEEDING

VANNICE HANNAH ASHLY W/F 33 MISD OFFICER JONES PROBATION VIOLATION

BAILEY KENNETH ANDREW W/M 30 FELONY OFFICER SIMPSON PROBATION VIOLATION, OBSTRUCTION, SIMPLE BATTERY ON LEO

WHEELAND ANGELA MARIE W/F 45 MISD SELF FTA

VINEYARD ZAHARY SCOTT W/M 35 MISD FALKNOR DNR HOLD FOR CATOOSA