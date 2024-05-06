Teen Charged In Vehicle Thefts, Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins At UPS; Instagram Posting Led To Arrest

Courtyus Fletcher, 18, is charged with two counts of theft of property and 12 counts of burglary of an auto in connection with vehicle break-ins and the theft of two autos at the UPS Customer Center, 4300 Founders Way.

Police identified a second youth who is also to face charges.

Police said investigation of the case was helped by social media postings by Fletcher in which his face was uncovered.

On April 9, an investigator was looking into a large number of break-ins at the UPS facility.

The detective was shown video of a theft of a red 2023 Dodge Charger worth $25,000.

The video shows a blue Kia Optima pull into the UPS lot at 10:47 p.m. and park in front of the Charger. A passenger got out, walked to the driver door, and appeared to use a object on the door. He then got back into the Kia.

The driver of the Kia then got out, broke the window crawls on the Charger, made his way inside the vehicle and was able to drive off with it.

Police said the owner of the Charger has the only key to it. Police said it appears the thieves used a key programmer to start the car.

The passenger was wearing all black with blue gloves.

The driver was wearing a puffy camo jacket and blue gloves.

The investigator was also provided video of the break-in of 14 vehicles and the theft of a second car, a $25,000 2016 Dodge Ram at the same UPS lot.

The video shows the same blue Kia Optima pull into the lot at 1:10 a.m. Four individuals got out of the Kia and began breaking windows on vehicles in the lot and taking items out of cars.

They were able to get into the Dodge Ram, start it and steal it.

All of the individuals were wearing all black and blue gloves. One was wearing a puffy camo jacket.

A total of five guns, along with other items, were taken from the vehicles.

The thieves left in the Kia and the Dodge Ram.

Police were later called to 2549 Glass St. on a suspicious white Dodge Ram truck parked behind businesses. It was found to be the stolen Dodge Ram from Founders Way.

There was video of four suspects dropping the Dodge Ram off, walking around a building and leaving.

The first suspect leaving was wearing a puffy camo jacket and blue gloves. He was holding a handgun.

Another suspect, the last to leave, had a black jacket with a distinctive white zipper and was wearing gloves. He was wearing a handgun also.

The other two suspects were wearing all black and blue gloves.

Later that day, April 9, police said an Instagram appeared from an account of Fletcher showing two suspects driving the stolen red Dodge Charger and displaying handguns.

Police said the the driver in the Instagram was identified as Fletcher and the passenger has been identified, including by narcotics detectives. Police said the two individuals in the Instagram were wearing the same clothes as when they broke into the vehicles, stole two vehicles, and dropped off the Dodge Ram.

The other two suspects have not yet been identified.

The Kia Optima that was used had been stolen out of East Ridge.

The Dodge Charger was also recovered.