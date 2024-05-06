Latest Headlines

Teen Charged In Vehicle Thefts, Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins At UPS; Instagram Posting Led To Arrest

  • Monday, May 6, 2024
Courtyus Fletcher
Courtyus Fletcher

Courtyus Fletcher, 18, is charged with two counts of theft of property and 12 counts of burglary of an auto in connection with vehicle break-ins and the theft of two autos at the UPS Customer Center, 4300 Founders Way.

Police identified a second youth who is also to face charges.

Police said investigation of the case was helped by social media postings by Fletcher in which his face was uncovered.

On April 9, an investigator was looking into a large number of break-ins at the UPS facility.

The detective was shown video of a theft of a red 2023 Dodge Charger worth $25,000.

The video shows a blue Kia Optima pull into the UPS lot at 10:47 p.m. and park in front of the Charger. A passenger got out, walked to the driver door, and appeared to use a object on the door. He then got back into the Kia.

The driver of the Kia then got out, broke the window crawls on the Charger, made his way inside the vehicle and was able to drive off with it.

Police said the owner of the Charger has the only key to it. Police said it appears the thieves used a key programmer to start the car.

The passenger was wearing all black with blue gloves.

The driver was wearing a puffy camo jacket and blue gloves.

The investigator was also provided video of the break-in of 14 vehicles and the theft of a second car, a $25,000 2016 Dodge Ram at the same UPS lot.

The video shows the same blue Kia Optima pull into the lot at 1:10 a.m. Four individuals got out of the Kia and began breaking windows on vehicles in the lot and taking items out of cars.

They were able to get into the Dodge Ram, start it and steal it.

All of the individuals were wearing all black and blue gloves. One was wearing a puffy camo jacket.

A total of five guns, along with other items, were taken from the vehicles.

The thieves left in the Kia and the Dodge Ram.

Police were later called to 2549 Glass St. on a suspicious white Dodge Ram truck parked behind businesses. It was found to be the stolen Dodge Ram from Founders Way.

There was video of four suspects dropping the Dodge Ram off, walking around a building and leaving. 

The first suspect leaving was wearing a puffy camo jacket and blue gloves. He was holding a handgun.

Another suspect, the last to leave, had a black jacket with a distinctive white zipper and was wearing gloves. He was wearing a handgun also.

The other two suspects were wearing all black and blue gloves.

Later that day, April 9, police said an Instagram appeared from an account of Fletcher showing two suspects driving the stolen red Dodge Charger and displaying handguns. 

Police said the the driver in the Instagram was identified as Fletcher and the passenger has been identified, including by narcotics detectives. Police said the two individuals in the Instagram were wearing the same clothes as when they broke into the vehicles, stole two vehicles, and dropped off the Dodge Ram.

The other two suspects have not yet been identified.

The Kia Optima that was used had been stolen out of East Ridge.

The Dodge Charger was also recovered.

 

 

Latest Headlines
Marion County Deputy Injured In Head-On Crash
Marion County Deputy Injured In Head-On Crash
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Teen Charged In Vehicle Thefts, Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins At UPS; Instagram Posting Led To Arrest
Teen Charged In Vehicle Thefts, Multiple Vehicle Break-Ins At UPS; Instagram Posting Led To Arrest
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Man Reaches Under Shirt Of Hooters Waitress; Won't Let Go
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims
Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Alexian Village Dining Hall And Kitchen Damaged By Fire; Residents Are Temporarily Evacuated
  • Breaking News
  • 5/6/2024
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
  • Sports
  • 5/6/2024
Breaking News
Marion County Deputy Injured In Head-On Crash
Marion County Deputy Injured In Head-On Crash
  • 5/6/2024

Marion County Deputy Tim Cash was injured in a head-on crash on Sunday night. The Sheriff's Office said, "He as well as the other parties involved sustained injuries and were transported ... more

Man Reaches Under Shirt Of Hooters Waitress; Won't Let Go
  • 5/6/2024

Police said a man reached under the shirt of a Hooters waitress while she posed for a picture with him, and he wouldn't let go. The man was charged with sexual battery in the incident on Thursday ... more

Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims
Catoosa County Man Now Facing 55 Years In Prison For Child Molestation With 2 Victims
  • 5/6/2024

A Catoosa County jury has convicted Christopher Bean of aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for an indecent purpose and two counts of child molestation after a three-day trial before ... more

Breaking News
Brooke Satterfield Leaving City To Join New Public Affairs Firm
Brooke Satterfield Leaving City To Join New Public Affairs Firm
  • 5/6/2024
Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News
  • 5/6/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/6/2024
2 Soddy Daisy Citizens Fuss About Police At Otherwise Uneventful Commission Session
  • 5/5/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/5/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Is This The Country You Want?
  • 5/5/2024
Congrats To Steven Wallace, The Youngest UTC Graduate
  • 5/5/2024
Sports
Lookouts Fall To Biscuits In Sunday Finale
  • 5/6/2024
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
Randy Smith: Appalling Abusive Behavior
  • 5/6/2024
The Elite 18: The Honors Course Recognized As Best Hole No. 8
The Elite 18: The Honors Course Recognized As Best Hole No. 8
  • 5/5/2024
Lookouts Swept In Double Header By The Biscuits
  • 5/5/2024
Mocs Softball Sweeps Western Carolina; Top Seed Going Into SoCon Tournament
  • 5/5/2024
Happenings
Ferris Robinson: The Cicadas Are Coming!
Ferris Robinson: The Cicadas Are Coming!
  • 5/6/2024
East Tennessee Strawberry Festival Returns To Dayton
East Tennessee Strawberry Festival Returns To Dayton
  • 5/6/2024
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
John Shearer: Joel Belz Was Pioneer At Both CCS And Covenant College
  • 5/3/2024
Austin Hatcher Foundation Brings “Monday After The Masters” Golf Tournament To The Farm Golf Club In Dalton
  • 5/6/2024
New Hamilton County Marriage Licenses
  • 5/6/2024
Entertainment
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 5/6/2024
Scenic City Chorale Has Spring Concert May 19
  • 5/4/2024
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
Mark A. Herndon Expands His Branding Of Chattanooga Live Music
  • 5/4/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/2/2024
Jericho Brass Band Has Free Concert Sunday
  • 5/2/2024
Opinion
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
Profiles Of Valor: Farewell, Ralph Puckett
  • 5/3/2024
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
Jerry Summers: Roses And Onions
  • 5/2/2024
Driving The Trash To A Distant Location Won't Cut It
  • 5/5/2024
Dining
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
Big Chicken Opens On Broad Street
  • 4/12/2024
Business/Government
Gas Prices Rise 8.1 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 5/6/2024
Senator Lowe Honored By Tennessee Faith And Freedom Coalition
Senator Lowe Honored By Tennessee Faith And Freedom Coalition
  • 5/6/2024
Officers Apprehend Thief Fleeing Walmart On Bike - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/6/2024
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For April
  • 5/2/2024
Reserve At Creekside Apartment Complex Sells For $28.5 Million
  • 5/2/2024
Real Estate Transfers For April 25-May 1
  • 5/2/2024
Student Scene
Cleveland State Holds Commencement Ceremonies
Cleveland State Holds Commencement Ceremonies
  • 5/6/2024
UT Knoxville Board Recommends Parking Changes, Tuition Adjustments
  • 5/3/2024
Elementary Science Olympiad Returns Monday
  • 5/3/2024
Living Well
Golf For Good Raises Funds For Project Access & Volunteers In Medicine Sept. 13
  • 5/6/2024
Morning Pointe Senior Living Celebrates Nurses Week May 6-12
Morning Pointe Senior Living Celebrates Nurses Week May 6-12
  • 5/6/2024
National Stroke Awareness Event Held Saturday
National Stroke Awareness Event Held Saturday
  • 5/5/2024
Memories
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
100s Of Students Participate In Annual Tennessee History Day Competition
  • 4/29/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: The Environment - Skip The Complex, Focus On The Simple
Bob Tamasy: The Environment - Skip The Complex, Focus On The Simple
  • 5/6/2024
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
Former Sheriff Among Those Coming To Rescue Of WDYN
  • 5/2/2024
An Evening With Keith & Kristyn Getty Is Oct. 17 At Redemption To The Nations Church
  • 5/2/2024
Obituaries
Kenneth Robert George
Kenneth Robert George
  • 5/6/2024
Thomas Richard Lawhorn
Thomas Richard Lawhorn
  • 5/6/2024
Barbara Ann Timbrook
Barbara Ann Timbrook
  • 5/5/2024