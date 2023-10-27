Whaley Found Guilty Of Vehicular Homicide By Intoxication In Wrong Way Death

A Criminal Court jury, after deliberating a day and a half, on Friday found former EMT Justin Whaley guilty of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

He was also found guilty of other charges in the case in which his vehicle collided with a father of four on July 3, 2018.

Whaley was taken into custody and faces a minimum of eight years in prison. He will be sentenced Jan. 22 by Judge Boyd Patterson

Whaley, who told those on the scene that the incident was his fault, did not testify.

Whaley, 42, was also found guilty of reckless driving, speeding, DUI, reckless vehicular homicide, and driving the wrong way on a divided highway.



Whaley was not injured in the grinding collision in the early morning hours at Highway 111 and Highway 27.

James Brumlow was in the other vehicle and died after being extricated from his mangled SUV.

Whaley had been drinking various types of bourbon the night before with a friend on Bakewell Mountain. He slept several hours on a couch before getting up to go to his shooting range in Van Buran County.

It was testified that he missed his turn to go north on Highway 111 and then did a u-turn and wound up going north in the southbound lane.

Some witnesses said they smelled alcohol on Whaley, while others said they did not.

He had a low blood alcohol level, but the test was not taken until four hours after the wreck.