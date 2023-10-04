Latest Headlines

Over $26,000 Of Illegal Narcotics Seized; James Works Is Arrested

  • Wednesday, October 4, 2023
James Works
James Works

Detectives with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Investigations Unit, with the assistance of Uniformed Services, completed an investigation on Tuesday, into the distribution of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine.

The subject of the investigation was identified as James Works. Uniformed Patrol Deputies conducted a traffic stop, but Works attempted to flee the scene on foot. After a brief foot pursuit, Works was safely taken into custody. A search of the vehicle yielded Fentanyl, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia.

During the subsequent search of Works’ residence, detectives located the following:

  • 154 grams (approximately) of Methamphetamine
  • 114 grams of Fentanyl powder
  • 24.5 grams of suspected Fentanyl pills
  • Two grams of Marijuana
  • Drug paraphernalia
  • One firearm

The street value of the narcotics is approximately $26,300. A small amount of U.S. currency as well as a 2022 Kia Optima were seized in accordance with state law.

Sheriff Austin Garrett said, “In 2022, our nation saw the highest record of drug related deaths with over 109,000 people. Here locally, we saw 1,280 overdoes which included 148 deaths across our county. Each day, your sheriff’s office, is committed to eradicating dangerous drugs like methamphetamine and Fentanyl from our streets which is indiscriminately killing our citizens. I want this drug seizure to be a clear message from me to those who sell this poison in our community -The next knock on your door may not be your customer, it very well could be my Narcotics Detectives or SWAT Team serving a warrant for your arrest."

Works is also a previously convicted violent felon, which prohibits him from having a firearm. Works was transported to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on the following charges:

  • Possession of a controlled substance for resale (x3)
  • Possession of a controlled substance
  • Driving while in possession of five grams or more of Methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia (x2)
  • Unlawful possession of a weapon
  • Resisting stop, halt, frisk or arrest
  • Driving on a revoked license
  • Window tint violation
  • Violation of minimum speed
  • Failure to signal turn

Additional charges are pending further investigation and discussions with the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

  • 10/4/2023

