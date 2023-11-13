Tyner High School Student Arrested For Assaulting School Resource Deputy

The school resource deputy assigned to Tyner High School was called to a disorder in the “Mall” area of the school on Monday. Upon arrival at the location in question, the deputy discovered what appeared to be the aftermath of a fight between multiple students.

One of the students was walking around in an agitated state pulling on doors to see which one might open. It appeared as though he was attempting to gain access to the building to continue the fight. The student refused attempts at de-escalation by several HCDE staff members which caused the school resource deputy to intervene. The SRD attempted to block the student’s access to a set of doors which caused the student to push the deputy out of the way.



The SRD then attempted to take the student into custody; however, the student resisted, and they both fell to the ground. Back-up assistance was requested by the SRD and the student was ultimately taken into custody.



The student was then transported to Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center and will be charged with the following:



Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault on law enforcement

Additional charges may be pending based on review of incident related video and witness statements.

