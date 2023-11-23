Police Blotter: Man Pockets Reece's Cup While Reaching For His Wallet; Customer Steals Beer When Refused Free Cigarettes

Police spoke with Mapco staff at 2727 Rossville Blvd. about a shoplifting incident which had taken place in the store. They told police a man had been observed picking up two candy bars prior to walking to the register to check out. Staff informed police that upon checking out, it was observed that the man had only purchased a single item at the time of the checkout. Staff then was able to go back and watch security footage where it was observed that the man at the time of checkout pocketed a single Reece's Cup candy, while at the same time retrieving his wallet.The man passed all points of sale and left the store without paying for the Reece's cup.* * *A woman on E. 5th Street told police she was in a verbal argument with her neighbor over the neighbor's dog. She said the neighbor's niece asked her to go check on the dog and, while she was over there, the neighbor became verbally loud with her. The neighbor left the scene shortly after and the woman said she wished to have a report made to document the incident.* * *A woman at a residence on Dorris Street contacted emergency and hung up immediately on connection to a dispatcher. Emergency dispatch attempted to call back twice, but was unsuccessful. The phone was pinging at a residence on Dorris Street which is a familiar address to police, with previous histories of disorders. Police responded to the residence and heard a verbal argument outside in the back of the adjacent residence. Police located the woman caller, a man and another woman sitting on the back porch. The caller was upset that the other woman was hanging out with the man. The caller has previously been trespassed from the adjacent residence (that belongs to the man's brother) over numerous verbal disorders in the past. The man said he wanted the caller to leave the property and she complied. He told police he feels bad for the caller, since she is homeless, but continually invites her over, even though it leads to verbal disorders and police response. The caller left the residence without incident.* * *A man on River Street told police that while at the Seven Bridges race his daughter lost an Apple iPad.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at Academy Sports, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd. The manager told police a man and woman were actively shoplifting. Police located the two in question per the descriptions the manager gave, and the two walked back into the store when they passed all points of sale and saw police. The two were stopped and identified by police. The woman had a bag that multiple items of merchandise had been concealed in, but she dumped it prior to police stopping her. She admitted to this. The total amount of merchandise stolen and recovered was $589.91. Academy Sports decided not to prosecute and to just trespass both of them for life. CBL properties also banned both of them for a year, as the offense occurred on CBL property. Both of them acknowledged this and were released.* * *A woman at a residence on E. 11th Street told police she was upset because her son was being harassed by other tenants who claimed to be "security." The son wanted to bring his friend to his apartment, and the "security" tenants were refusing to allow her entry. Police got the situation straightened out and the son and the his mother were satisfied with the outcome.* * *A man told police that from approximately 7-8 p.m. he left his car (red Hyundai) unlocked and unattended outside his apartment building at 7477 Commons Blvd. He said when he returned to his car, he noticed his firearm was no longer where he put it last. The firearm that was stolen is a Smith and Wesson SD40 (light brown with black slide) and it was in a small black bag underneath the passenger-side front seat. He said the firearm was loaded with approximately 15 rounds, and that there are no other distinguishing features on the gun. He gave police the serial number for the firearm, but it is returning "No record," so he said he will call back tomorrow with more details involving the firearm. Due to the serial number not coming back, police were unable to enter the firearm into NCIC.* * *Police made contact with a woman at ABC Liquors, 3948 Brainerd Road, who was found to be intoxicated in her vehicle. She told police that she had been going through a hard time due to divorce. She also said that her son was on his way to pick her up. She did admit to drinking a few drinks throughout the evening. Police conducted SFSTs to determine if she was okay to drive. The woman's son arrived on scene and was able to pick his mother up. The woman's vehicle remained at the scene.* * *While searching his car, an officer found a blue Tracfone with a cracked screen in the backseat of his patrol car. It is unknown to whom it belongs. The officer was unable to access the phone to determine an owner, as the officer has transported many people and placed many people in his patrol car recently. The phone was turned into CPD Property.* * *Police received a call about an open door and found the side door open on what appeared to be a vacant house on Premium Drive. After announcing police presence at the door several times, police cleared the house and found no one inside. Police are unclear who owns the property and the property owner was not the caller. Police shut the door, but were unable to lock it.* * *A woman on Bonny Oaks Drive told police that her vehicle had been stolen the night before. The vehicle is a white Kia Optima with Carvana tags on the front and back of the vehicle. Police observed shattered glass next to where the woman had parked her vehicle. The woman is currently in possession of her car keys. The vehicle has been entered into NCIC as stolen. There is no suspect information.* * *A woman on Shawnee Circle told police that sometime overnight someone vandalized her 2012 Nissan Rogue. Damage was to one of the door locks. No suspect information is available.* * *Dispatch received a call from a man on Newell Avenue saying he found a pistol in the kitchen and moved it with a towel into a kitchen cabinet. He said he had not touched the gun, and just wanted it into the right hands. He believes it belonged to the previous tenant that was evicted a week ago. Police observed the weapon and unloaded the weapon to make it safe. Police took the weapon to Property to be stored as found property.* * *A woman on Chestnut Street told police that sometime overnight someone gained entry into her 2017 Chevy Cruze and stole her phone charger. There was no damage to the vehicle and nothing else stolen. There is no suspect information available.* * *An employee at Ronnie's Wine & Spirits, 7022 Shallowford Road, told police a customer asked her for cigarettes because he did not have any money. The employee denied giving the man cigarettes, so he took a beer from the fridge and walked out without paying for it. The man then walked back in and the employee told him if he paid for the beer, she would not call police. The man walked out of the store again and failed to pay for the can of beer. Based on the photo the employee showed police, the man is a white male with dark hair, wearing a gray shirt. The man could not be located.