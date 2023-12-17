Police Blotter: Man Late For Movie Can't Wait To Pay At Dollar Tree; Man Tries To Scam Woman Selling Organ

The manager of the Dollar Tree, 5084 S. Terrace, told police a white male was in the check out line and was very impatient and said that he had to get to a movie. He threw down $2 and began to walk out of the store. The manager told him that he could not do that and that the tax alone would make the price more than $2. He then walked out. She said that at this time, Dollar Tree did not wish to prosecute.



A disorder was reported at the Whiteside Faith Manor, 735 E. 10th St. A woman was agitated that she was being given a hard time for parking in a handicapped parking spot with her vehicle, as well as for bringing her mother's emotional support dog into the building. Police spoke with the woman and manager of the Manor. The manager said that the handicapped parking spots are for residents of the facility who drive, not for guests. She said she needs a signed note from the woman's mother's physician saying she may have the animal at her place of treatment. This was explained to the woman, who seemed to understand.

The manager at Whole Foods, 1814 Gunbarrel Road, told police a man shoplifted approximately $1,629 worth of merchandise. The manager is submitting surveillance footage via Evidence.com. The man was described as a heavy-set white male wearing a ball cap, checkered shirt, blue jeans and a black jacket.

Police responded to a suspicious person at 500 Elinor St. Officers located a white female walking down a dangerous part of the road for foot traffic. The woman said she was going back to Spears Avenue.

Police responded to a disorder at a residence on Hickory Valley Road. A man told police he has had ongoing issues with his female roommate, and tonight she made some threatening statements toward him. Based on his statements, there is no police action to be taken. The woman left the scene prior to police arrival.

Residents on Mauldeth Road called in reporting that a man was in the street acting strangely. Police located the described man in the street. He told police that he had a disagreement with his friend and was leaving the area. He requested a ride to the Walmart at 3901 Hixson Pike. Police transported him per his request without incident. The man thanked police for the assistance.

A man on Wilder Street told police that someone had broken his driver side rear passenger window around 4 a.m. They had also damaged his driver's side door by attempting to pry it open. He said nothing of value was taken from the vehicle. The man's neighbor believes it to be a kid from up the street. The neighbor did not know the name of the suspect. There are no cameras in the area to get a description of the suspect. Police will continue to investigate.

Police observed a vehicle run a stop sign at Wilson Street and N. Holtzclaw Avenue. Police had gotten behind the vehicle in an attempt to stop it. When the vehicle noticed that police were behind them, they ran the stop light at N. Holtzclaw and Wilcox Boulevard. Police activated emergency lights in an attempt to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle then sped up in order to flee the vehicle stop. The vehicle returned as stolen. It ran another red light at Wilcox Boulevard and Riverside Drive. Police discontinued the traffic stop and the vehicle continued south on Riverside Drive. No further police action was able to be taken.

Officers responded to an alarm call at the ATM outside of TVFCU, 491 Greenway View Dr. Officers observed one ATM machine door had been pried open and the safe had been attempted to be cut. Officers observed a cut in the metal approximately six inches long. No items of value were taken, only the safe and ATM were damaged. The bank manager arrived and once day shift arrives he will try to get the video and send it to police.

Police responded to a theft call at an address on Central Drive. A woman said that she had left her keys in the door of her apartment and someone had taken them. While police were en route, she called back in and said that she found her keys at the top of the stairs leading to her apartment. She said that she believed this was done by one of her neighbors, but had no evidence to support the claim.

A man on Union Avenue told police two vehicles had been parked in front of his residence for months. Police observed the vehicles to be parked illegally, as both were in the westbound lane, facing east. Both vehicles were cited for this violation.

While on routine patrol, police noticed a white Chrysler 300 with heavily tinted windows obstructing the driver's view. When police attempted to pull the vehicle over after seeing the dark tint, the vehicle ran the stop sign at Doyle Street and Calhoun Avenue, continuing north on Calhoun Avenue. Police tried catching up, but as police approached, the driver sped off at a high rate, making a swift left onto E. 28th Street. Upon turning onto E. 28th, the officer glimpsed the vehicle taking a right onto Cannon Avenue, and that was the last sighting. The speed was such that the officer couldn't activate his emergency lights. The car bore a temporary tag and emitted a notably loud exhaust. The driver remained indiscernible due to the tinted windows.

Police located a black Challenger in the Motel 6 parking lot at 7707 Lee Hwy. The vehicle had damage to the driver's side and passenger side. The rear passenger side tire was off of the vehicle. The last known owner of the vehicle is a man police know. No further police action was taken at this time.

A man told police he had left his vehicle (GA tag) parked at an address on E. 14th Street while he visited a friend at approximately 9 p.m. the day before. At approximately 1:10 a.m. that day, a friend of his notified him that his front passenger window was shattered. When he got to his vehicle, he observed two sets of his Hamilton County EMS uniform ($500) had been stolen. The uniform shirts are blue with his first initial and last name embroidered on the chest, and the pullovers are blue with "HCEMS" on the back. The man said no suspect description is available.

A woman on Comet Trail told police she placed a six-day ad in a newspaper to sell an organ. She said an unknown male foreigner responded to the ad via text message. The man agreed to purchase the organ for $400. The woman received a $1,450 cashiers check from the man. The woman was told to send the overpaid balance ($1,050) to an unknown location, and the money needed to be sent before she shipped the organ. The woman deposited the cashier's check into her bank account the day before and learned the check did not clear. She told the man she no longer wanted to do business with him. The woman wanted to report the incident.

