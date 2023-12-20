Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

Here are the mug shots:

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 03/26/1978

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR BLACK, TERRY EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 12/18/1965

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL

THEFT OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE) BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 04/17/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM PRIOR FELON BOLL, BRITTANY NICOLE

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 08/24/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

FAILURE TO APPEAR BRIGHT, JERRICA M

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 11/11/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE

Age at Arrest: 67

Date of Birth: 10/25/1956

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING COX, ROBERT LLOYD

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 11/27/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA CRAWFORD, BLAKE R

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 12/09/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

PUBLIC INTOXICATION DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/24/1983

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DWIGHT, REGINALD

Age at Arrest: 50

Date of Birth: 03/14/1973

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE DYER, JASON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 42

Date of Birth: 10/20/1981

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 08/21/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 06/28/1991

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT GILLIAM, ELIZABETH J

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 07/27/1985

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT GUFFEY, HAROLD EDWIN

Age at Arrest: 70

Date of Birth: 01/02/1953

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

FALSE REPORTS HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/13/1991

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 11/14/1980

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY) ISAAC, DEMEATRIUS JAMES

Age at Arrest: 44

Date of Birth: 01/18/1979

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS

Age at Arrest: 43

Date of Birth: 02/04/1980

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY

KYLE, CHRISTIAN W

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 12/22/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 12/10/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT MATEO MARTIN, NICOLAS DOMINGO

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 05/22/1983

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 04/12/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 01/15/1997

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW SELMAN, ALMIRA

Age at Arrest: 45

Date of Birth: 02/12/1978

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

2ND OFFENCE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS SEXTON, LANCE ONEAL

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 03/01/1985

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC) SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 05/20/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA) SMITH, RODNEY NEAL

Age at Arrest: 53

Date of Birth: 03/24/1970

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

(PETITON TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 02/11/1997

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA

Age at Arrest: 21

Date of Birth: 07/16/2002

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

THEFT OF PROPERTY TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 03/02/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY TULLIDGE, JAMES LUNDY

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA

Age at Arrest: 34

Date of Birth: 10/13/1988

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST) VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 03/01/1996

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

FUGITIVE (CLARK CO GA) WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR

Age at Arrest: 29

Date of Birth: 09/15/1994

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY WATKINS, JESS WILLARD

Age at Arrest: 62

Date of Birth: 01/18/1961

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE WHITE, ROBERT LEE

Age at Arrest: 55

Date of Birth: 06/15/1968

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

FAILURE TO APPEAR WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON

Age at Arrest: 26

Date of Birth: 07/28/1997

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA WILLIAMS, ANTONIO JMICA

Age at Arrest: 38

Date of Birth: 08/10/1985

Arresting Agency: East Ridge



Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023

Charge(s):

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

