Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
Here are the mug shots:
|BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
|
|BLACK, TERRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
- THEFT OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
|
|BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM PRIOR FELON
|
|BOLL, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- FAILURE TO APPEAR
|
|BRIGHT, JERRICA M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
|
|CRAWFORD, BLAKE R
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|DWIGHT, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|DYER, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/20/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
|
|GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GILLIAM, ELIZABETH J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|GUFFEY, HAROLD EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 01/02/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
- CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
|
|HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
|
|ISAAC, DEMEATRIUS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|KYLE, CHRISTIAN W
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MATEO MARTIN, NICOLAS DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/22/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- OPEN CONTAINER LAW
|
|SELMAN, ALMIRA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/12/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- 2ND OFFENCE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
|
|SEXTON, LANCE ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
|
|SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
|
|SMITH, RODNEY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/24/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- (PETITON TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
|
|STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
- NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
|
|STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|TULLIDGE, JAMES LUNDY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|
|VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
|
|VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
- REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
- FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
|
|WATKINS, JESS WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
- DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
|
|WHITE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/15/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|WILLIAMS, ANTONIO JMICA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
- RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
|