Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON 
4817 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374073429 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

BLACK, TERRY EUGENE 
919 BELVORE AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
THEFT OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)

BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO 
5612 WEIGELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162439 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM PRIOR FELON

BOLL, BRITTANY NICOLE 
22 THACKERY PL SAVANNAH, 31405 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH 
324 FOX RUN CIRCLE FLINTSTONE, 37725 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
FAILURE TO APPEAR

BRIGHT, JERRICA M 
22 STARVIEW LAN APT 308 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 67 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

COX, ROBERT LLOYD 
720 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
(VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA

CRAWFORD, BLAKE R 
3514 RHODA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON 
11608 APISON PIKE APISON, 37302 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DWIGHT, REGINALD 
1725 MARKET ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DYER, JASON MICHAEL 
1412 CHOTE RD EAST RIDGE, 374125117 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL 
1706 CAMBRIDGE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA

GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA 
3410 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111418 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GILLIAM, ELIZABETH J 
206 RIDGE RD HIXSON, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

GUFFEY, HAROLD EDWIN 
121 BROWNSFERRY RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 70 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS

HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN 
225 IGOU FERRY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)

ISAAC, DEMEATRIUS JAMES 
304 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS 
1222 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

KYLE, CHRISTIAN W 
1652 SAINT IVES BLVD ALCOA, 37701 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM 
605 HATCH TRAIL SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MATEO MARTIN, NICOLAS DOMINGO 
5341 GREEN BRIER RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING 
1427 IVY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL 
1230 S LYERLY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
OPEN CONTAINER LAW

SEAY, JEFFERY LEONTAE 
457 C BATES RD LEBANON, 37087 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SELMAN, ALMIRA 
1108 S ST MARKS UNIT B EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
2ND OFFENCE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SEXTON, LANCE ONEAL 
13907 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE 
1720 BAGGETT RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)

SMITH, RODNEY NEAL 
3107 LOOKAWAY TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
(PETITON TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL

STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN 
959 E 5TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA 
6934 GRAZING LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY 
6852 COTTONPORT RD DAYTON, 37321 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

TULLIDGE, JAMES LUNDY 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA 
1301 CYPRESS STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL 
8813 PEBBLE CREEK ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (CLARK CO GA)

WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR 
2406 SHADY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

WATKINS, JESS WILLARD 
308 DOWNING ST DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WHITE, ROBERT LEE 
162 PRIVATE RD 1311 BRIDGEPORT, 76426 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON 
2737 CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374045624 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

WILLIAMS, ANTONIO JMICA 
166 PARTIN DR RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

Here are the mug shots:
BETTELYOUN, WAYNE NELSON
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 03/26/1978
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
BLACK, TERRY EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 12/18/1965
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL
  • THEFT OVER 1000 (MOTOR VEHICLE)
BLANKS, JAMES TORRIANO
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 04/17/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS A FIREARM PRIOR FELON
BOLL, BRITTANY NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 02/25/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BOTTS, DANNY LEIGH
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 08/24/1978
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
BRIGHT, JERRICA M
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 11/11/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COURTNEY, ANTHONY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 67
Date of Birth: 10/25/1956
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
COX, ROBERT LLOYD
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/27/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • (VIOLATION OF PROBATION) POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETA
CRAWFORD, BLAKE R
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 12/09/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/24/1983
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DWIGHT, REGINALD
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 03/14/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DYER, JASON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 42
Date of Birth: 10/20/1981
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
EVANS, KENDRIC JUMEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 08/21/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCA
GIDDENS, JAMILLA SHANEA
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 06/28/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GILLIAM, ELIZABETH J
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 07/27/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
GUFFEY, HAROLD EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 70
Date of Birth: 01/02/1953
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FALSE REPORTS
HARRIS, ARTERIOUS TRENDALL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 02/13/1991
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
HUGHES, DARRELL BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/14/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG BURGLARY)
ISAAC, DEMEATRIUS JAMES
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 01/18/1979
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JONES, ANTHONY CORNELIUS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 02/04/1980
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
KYLE, CHRISTIAN W
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 12/22/1999
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOWENTHAL, DUNCAN RALPH WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 12/10/1992
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MATEO MARTIN, NICOLAS DOMINGO
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 05/22/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
PAULSEN, RANDALL STERLING
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 04/12/1986
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTOS EVERILDO, GABRIEL
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 01/15/1997
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
SELMAN, ALMIRA
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 02/12/1978
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • 2ND OFFENCE DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SEXTON, LANCE ONEAL
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 03/01/1985
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)
SHERRARD, WILMER EUGENE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/20/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA CO GA)
SMITH, RODNEY NEAL
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 03/24/1970
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • (PETITON TO REVOKE) POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNAL
STEWART, KAYLEN RATREN
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 02/11/1997
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
  • NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
STRAUSS, TZVI YEHUDA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 07/16/2002
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
TANKERSLEY, HUBERT DELOY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 03/02/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
TULLIDGE, JAMES LUNDY
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
  • POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
VINES, DELTERIA RAMONA
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 10/13/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VOILES, HARRISON MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 03/01/1996
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CLARK CO GA)
WASHINGTON, IVAN OMAR
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 09/15/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
  • FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
WATKINS, JESS WILLARD
Age at Arrest: 62
Date of Birth: 01/18/1961
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WHITE, ROBERT LEE
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 06/15/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
WILLIAMS, ADRIAN LAMON
Age at Arrest: 26
Date of Birth: 07/28/1997
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
WILLIAMS, ANTONIO JMICA
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 08/10/1985
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 12/19/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS





