Local Legislators Set To Testify In Federal Criminal Case Against Former House Speaker, Aide

Five former or current legislators from the Chattanooga area are listed as potential witnesses in the federal criminal trial in which former State House Speaker Glen Casada and aide Cade Cothren face multiple charges.

Former Rep. Robin Smith of Hixson, who earlier pleaded guilty in the case, is set to be the government's star witness at the Nashville trial.

A jury was seated late Wednesday afternoon following two days of selection.

Opening statements are set for Thursday morning, then the government will begin its proof.

Others on the government's list include Rep. Dan Howell and Esther Helton-Haynes.

Also expected to testify are former Reps. Mark Hall and Patsy Hazlewood.

Authorities said in November 2019 that Cothren set up a firm called Phoenix Consulting that was said to be headed by Matthew Phoenix, which in fact was a fictitious name and the actual operator of the firm was Cothren.

The firm was set up to get payments from a program in which legislators could use up to $3,000 each per year for mailings to constituents.

Prosecutors said earlier, "The plea agreement contemplates that Defendant will cooperate with the government in this and related cases. It is anticipated that Defendant will testify in United States v. Casada, et al."

Ms. Smith, of Hixson, at one time headed the state Republican Party.

She pleaded guilty in March of 2022 to a single count of honest services wire fraud.

Her sentencing has been delayed multiple times as the trial has been delayed. It is now set in June.

The current trial at the Fred D. Thompson Federal Courthouse on Church Street is set to last about a month.

Judge Eli Richardson is presiding.