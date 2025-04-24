Chattanooga Notifies Individuals Affected By NRS Data Breach

The City of Chattanooga has sent letters to all 836 people whose City of Chattanooga data was affected by Nationwide Recovery Services’ (NRS) recent data breach. The letters detail to individuals what information was exposed and how they can register to receive complimentary identity protection that the city will provide.

The Office of the City Attorney is exploring legal action to hold NRS accountable for their failure to fulfill their contractual obligation to notify and provide services to those affected.

Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday rescinded the contract renewal with NRS, and the Kelly administration is working to procure a new provider of debt collection services.