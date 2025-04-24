Latest Headlines

Chattanooga Notifies Individuals Affected By NRS Data Breach

  • Thursday, April 24, 2025

The City of Chattanooga has sent letters to all 836 people whose City of Chattanooga data was affected by Nationwide Recovery Services’ (NRS) recent data breach. The letters detail to individuals what information was exposed and how they can register to receive complimentary identity protection that the city will provide.

The Office of the City Attorney is exploring legal action to hold NRS accountable for their failure to fulfill their contractual obligation to notify and provide services to those affected.

Chattanooga City Council on Tuesday rescinded the contract renewal with NRS, and the Kelly administration is working to procure a new provider of debt collection services.

Chattanooga Notifies Individuals Affected By NRS Data Breach
  • 4/24/2025
Grand Jury No Bills, True Bills, And Dismissed
  • 4/24/2025
General Assembly Approves Bill To Increase Regulation Of Sober Living Homes In Hamilton County
  • 4/24/2025
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Nearly Every Tennessee County In March
  • 4/24/2025
Bid Opening For Hickory Valley Bridge Rehabilitation Project Postponed To May 1
  • 4/24/2025
Dr. Amy Lonas Named New Director Of Rhea County Schools
  • 4/24/2025
  • 4/24/2025

Rhea County has a retired United States Army Major as its new director of schools replacing Jessie Messimer for the 2025-2026. On an 8 to 1 vote, the Rhea County Board of Education voted to ... more

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 In Hamilton County
  • 4/24/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

Man Charged In Murder At Amazon Plant Gets 23-Year Sentence
  • 4/23/2025

A man who was found guilty of second-degree murder in a slaying that was caught on video in front of the local Amazon facility has been sentenced to serve 23 years in state prison. The state ... more

Local Legislators Set To Testify In Federal Criminal Case Against Former House Speaker, Aide
  • 4/23/2025
Man Arrested For Shooting On Sylvan Drive On Monday
  • 4/23/2025
Collegedale Proceeding With Airport Improvements
  • 4/22/2025
As The 2025 Legislative Session Closes, Governor Lee Applauds Passage Of “Tennessee Innovates” Agenda
  • 4/22/2025
BlueCross Employees Fired During COVID Reaching Court Settlement
  • 4/22/2025
Benchmark Testing Is Expensively Flopping
  • 4/21/2025
Compounded Damage
  • 4/20/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
Compensation Should Exist In The Transfer Portal
  • 4/24/2025
Dan Fleser: Vol Athletes Excelling In Multiple Sports
  • 4/24/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Named 2025 TSWA Coach Of The Year
  • 4/23/2025
Lookouts Fall In Rain Shortened Game
  • 4/24/2025
UTC Beach Volleyball Set To Host OVC Championships This Weekend
  • 4/23/2025
Golf Notebook: U.S. Open Qualifiers Kick Off Busy Upcoming Schedule
  • 4/22/2025
8th Annual Zine Fest Coming To Downtown Library May 17
  • 4/23/2025
The Photographic Society Of Chattanooga Presents Glen VarnHagen May 15
  • 4/23/2025
Did You Know? Conflict Of Interest
  • 4/22/2025
Vintage Base Ball Opening Day In Chattanooga Set For Saturday
  • 4/24/2025
Free Moving Night May 2 Features Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
  • 4/24/2025
Festival Lineup Released For 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Live! In Chattanooga
  • 4/23/2025
Hamilton Takes The Stage In Chattanooga
  • 4/22/2025
Free Scenic City Chorale Concert Announced For Sunday
  • 4/22/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
National Park Partners Has Benefit Concert Saturday At Songbirds
  • 4/22/2025
Benchmark Testing Is Expensively Flopping
  • 4/21/2025
Compounded Damage
  • 4/20/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
  • 4/24/2025
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
  • 4/23/2025
Mi Mercadito Opens At 1820 E. Main; Beer Board Hears Other Cases
  • 4/17/2025
Cambridge Square Announces Luxury Pet Boutique
  • 4/24/2025
Hoar Construction Promotes Regional Leadership To Advance Nationwide Expansion
  • 4/24/2025
Covenant Logistics 1st Quarter Report Includes Decreased Earnings
  • 4/23/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2025
Chattanooga's Million Dollar Homes
  • 4/24/2025
GPS Sophomore Maud Fiorello Selected For Inaugural TSSAA Student Advisory Committee
  • 4/24/2025
Dalton State Student Takes First Place In Regents Cup Debate Series
  • 4/24/2025
Vaughan And Hatto Named Cleveland State Commencement Speakers
  • 4/24/2025
Local Nonprofit For Mothers In Crisis Opens New Thrift Store To Support Ministry
  • 4/24/2025
Morning Pointe Foundation’s Caregiver Café Answers Tough Questions On Elder Care
  • 4/23/2025
Dr. Harold Alper Keynote Address And Award Ceremony Celebrates Compassion And Intention In Medicine
  • 4/23/2025
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Burn Permits Required Through May 15
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Set For MLF Bass Pro Tour O’Reilly Auto Parts Stage 4
  • 4/22/2025
Fish And Wildlife Commission Meet April 24-25 To Set 2025-26 Hunting Seasons
  • 4/21/2025
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Poland: An Inspiring Nation's Past, Present, And Future
  • 4/9/2025
Bob Tamasy: It's Important To "Be Where Your Feet Are"
  • 4/22/2025
Red Bank United Methodist Church Offers “Pet Blessings” During Red Bank Jubilee May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Ewing Selected For Princeton Theological Seminary’s Iron Sharpening Iron Leadership Program
  • 4/22/2025
John Bartholomew Grannan, III
  • 4/24/2025
Anthony George Fox
  • 4/24/2025
Wynell "Nell" Cross Massingill
  • 4/24/2025
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Nearly Every Tennessee County In March
  • 4/24/2025
Dalton Sees Labor Force Gains, Unemployment Drops To 3.7% In March
  • 4/24/2025
Joint TDOT/DPW Resurfacing, Restriping Project To Improve Safety, Accessibility Along Cherokee Boulevard
  • 4/23/2025