Latest Headlines

Dr. Amie Lonas Named New Director Of Rhea County Schools

  • Thursday, April 24, 2025
Dr. Amie Lonas
Dr. Amie Lonas

Rhea County has a retired United States Army Major as its new director of schools replacing Jessie Messimer for the 2025-2026.

On an 8 to 1 vote, the Rhea County Board of Education voted to hire Dr. Amie Lonas, a retired Army Major who was the dean of Faculty and Administration and later went on to the provost position at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fl.

Dr. Lonas started out at Frazier School in Mrs. Reba Fitzgerald’s class. She went on to UT Chattanooga for her bachelor's in science degree and then on to UT Knoxville for her master's and finally did her doctorate at Vanderbilt University.

The Board held interviews with all four candidates for the position each individually in special called meeting before holding a special-called meeting to make the final choice. The board is in the process of drawing up a contract with her and is awaiting their legal department’s approval of it.

Mr. Messimer was hired into the position in 2021 after the passing of longtime Rhea County Director of Schools Jerry Levengood earlier in the year. Mr. Messimer is a product of the Rhea County School system. He graduated from Rhea County High School in 1984. He went on to the University of Tennessee where he also played on the Vols football team as a linebacker. He also has a master’s degree in education and administration from Tennessee Tech. He has worked in the school system for 35 years. He had been the principal of the Rhea County High School. In 2020 he was moved from the position as principal to the central office by Mr. Levengood. He started out as a science teacher. When asked about his future, Mr. Messimer said he did not have any definite plans at this point.

There are approximately 3,821 students in the system. Besides the high school, the system has four elementary schools, two middle schools and four preschools. The county students have scored well on the Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System conducted by the State Board of Education - evidence that students made growth as expected in most subjects.

Latest Headlines
EPB And IonQ Partner To Establish Chattanooga As First Quantum Computing And Networking Hub In U.S.
  • Breaking News
  • 4/25/2025
Pedestrian Allegedly Hit By Pickup Truck - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • Government
  • 4/25/2025
Lady Vols Ink Former No. 7 Prospect Wolfenbarger
  • Sports
  • 4/25/2025
James Pearce Jr. Selected In First Round Of 2025 NFL Draft
  • Sports
  • 4/25/2025
Notre Dame Secures Regular Season Soccer Crown With Shut Out Of Silverdale
Notre Dame Secures Regular Season Soccer Crown With Shut Out Of Silverdale
  • Prep Sports
  • 4/25/2025
Weekly Road Construction Report
  • Government
  • 4/24/2025
Breaking News
Chattanooga Notifies Individuals Affected By NRS Data Breach
  • 4/24/2025

The City of Chattanooga has sent letters to all 836 people whose City of Chattanooga data was affected by Nationwide Recovery Services’ (NRS) recent data breach. The letters detail to individuals ... more

Dr. Amie Lonas Named New Director Of Rhea County Schools
Dr. Amie Lonas Named New Director Of Rhea County Schools
  • 4/24/2025

Rhea County has a retired United States Army Major as its new director of schools replacing Jessie Messimer for the 2025-2026. On an 8 to 1 vote, the Rhea County Board of Education voted to ... more

Concrete Repairs Prompt Weekend Lane Closures On I-75 In Hamilton County
  • 4/24/2025

Drivers traveling near the I-75 at I-24 interchange in Hamilton County should be aware of upcoming road construction activities that temporarily impact traffic. As part of Phase 2 (the second ... more

Breaking News
Man Charged In Murder At Amazon Plant Gets 23-Year Sentence
  • 4/23/2025
Local Legislators Set To Testify In Federal Criminal Case Against Former House Speaker, Aide
  • 4/23/2025
Man Convicted In Chris Wright Murder Could Get Up To 60 Years On One Count, 30 On Another
  • 4/23/2025
Man Arrested For Shooting On Sylvan Drive On Monday
  • 4/23/2025
Collegedale Proceeding With Airport Improvements
  • 4/22/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/25/2025
Rep. Greg Martin's Legislative Update For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 24
Capitol Report From State Rep. Greg Vital For April 24
  • 4/24/2025
Sports
James Pearce Jr. Selected In First Round Of 2025 NFL Draft
  • 4/25/2025
Lady Vols Ink Former No. 7 Prospect Wolfenbarger
  • 4/25/2025
Dan Fleser: Vol Athletes Excelling In Multiple Sports
Dan Fleser: Vol Athletes Excelling In Multiple Sports
  • 4/24/2025
UTC's Dan Earl Named 2025 TSWA Coach Of The Year
UTC's Dan Earl Named 2025 TSWA Coach Of The Year
  • 4/23/2025
Lookouts Fall In Rain Shortened Game
  • 4/24/2025
Happenings
John Shearer: Pioneering And Unique Southside Art Studio/Residence For Sale For First Time
John Shearer: Pioneering And Unique Southside Art Studio/Residence For Sale For First Time
  • 4/25/2025
Dolly Days Event Celebrates Country Music Icon’s History In Ringgold
Dolly Days Event Celebrates Country Music Icon’s History In Ringgold
  • 4/24/2025
Vintage Base Ball Opening Day In Chattanooga Set For Saturday
  • 4/24/2025
Walker Democrats To Meet May 8
  • 4/25/2025
Spark Your Mind With New Memory Kits From The Chattanooga Public Library
Spark Your Mind With New Memory Kits From The Chattanooga Public Library
  • 4/25/2025
Entertainment
Nightfall Concert Series Kicks Off May 2
  • 4/24/2025
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 4/24/2025
WTCI PBS Hosts Be My Neighbor Day Saturday
  • 4/24/2025
Listen To These Chattanooga Podcasts
  • 5/1/2025
Festival Lineup Released For 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Live! In Chattanooga
Festival Lineup Released For 2025 IBMA Bluegrass Live! In Chattanooga
  • 4/23/2025
Opinion
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
Preserving The Legacy Of Christopher Wright
  • 4/25/2025
Is It Time To Reassess Our Grading System?
  • 4/23/2025
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 4/25/2025
Dining
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
General Assembly Approves Expansion Of Food Cottage Law
  • 4/24/2025
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
Hixson Community Farmers Market Holds Grand Re-Opening Celebration May 3
  • 4/23/2025
Mi Mercadito Opens At 1820 E. Main; Beer Board Hears Other Cases
  • 4/17/2025
Business
Cambridge Square Announces Luxury Pet Boutique
  • 4/24/2025
Hoar Construction Promotes Regional Leadership To Advance Nationwide Expansion
  • 4/24/2025
Covenant Logistics 1st Quarter Report Includes Decreased Earnings
  • 4/23/2025
Real Estate
Ellis Gardner: A Better Bathroom Starts With A Smart Plan
  • 4/24/2025
Ellis Gardner: April Market Report
  • 4/16/2025
Real Estate Transfers For April 17-23
  • 4/24/2025
Student Scene
GPS Sophomore Maud Fiorello Selected For Inaugural TSSAA Student Advisory Committee
GPS Sophomore Maud Fiorello Selected For Inaugural TSSAA Student Advisory Committee
  • 4/24/2025
Dalton State Student Takes First Place In Regents Cup Debate Series
  • 4/24/2025
Vaughan And Hatto Named Cleveland State Commencement Speakers
Vaughan And Hatto Named Cleveland State Commencement Speakers
  • 4/24/2025
Living Well
Local Nonprofit For Mothers In Crisis Opens New Thrift Store To Support Ministry
Local Nonprofit For Mothers In Crisis Opens New Thrift Store To Support Ministry
  • 4/24/2025
Erlanger Celebrates 4 "Outstanding" Social Workers During Social Worker Awareness Month
Erlanger Celebrates 4 "Outstanding" Social Workers During Social Worker Awareness Month
  • 4/24/2025
Signal Centers Invites Community To Free Accessibility Resource Fair May 15
  • 4/24/2025
Memories
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
Local Lineage Societies Gather To Observe 250th Anniversary Of Lexington, Concord And Menotomy
  • 4/23/2025
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
The Force Behind Chattanooga's Early Parks
  • 4/19/2025
Chattanooga National Cemetery Has Memorial Plaque Dedication May 3
  • 4/17/2025
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Ode To The Worm
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Ode To The Worm
  • 4/25/2025
Keep The Tennessee River Beautiful Kicks Off Initiative To Protect Mussels
Keep The Tennessee River Beautiful Kicks Off Initiative To Protect Mussels
  • 4/24/2025
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Holds Arbor Day Celebration
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Holds Arbor Day Celebration
  • 4/24/2025
Travel
Updates Continue At Prater's Mill
  • 4/25/2025
Tennessee Aquarium IMAX Theater Offers Sensory-Friendly Film Screenings In April, May
  • 4/22/2025
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
Chattanooga Zoo Welcomes Spring With Hug A Bunny Event
  • 4/10/2025
Church
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
Bob Tamasy: Overcoming The Fear Of Aloneness
  • 4/25/2025
"Help Me Fix My Problems (I Need Jesus)" Is Sermon Topic At Middle Valley Church Of God On Sunday
  • 4/23/2025
Women Of Faith Ministry To Host Fashion Show Luncheon At SMBC
Women Of Faith Ministry To Host Fashion Show Luncheon At SMBC
  • 4/23/2025
Obituaries
Darrell Dajaun Dallas
Darrell Dajaun Dallas
  • 4/25/2025
Dennis Allan Weaver
Dennis Allan Weaver
  • 4/25/2025
Toni B. Taylor
Toni B. Taylor
  • 4/25/2025
Government
Unemployment Rates Below 5% In Nearly Every Tennessee County In March
  • 4/24/2025
General Assembly Approves Bill To Increase Regulation Of Sober Living Homes In Hamilton County
  • 4/24/2025
Pedestrian Allegedly Hit By Pickup Truck - And Other East Ridge Police Calls
  • 4/25/2025