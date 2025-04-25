Tennessee Department Of Safety Drivers Services Division Works To Meet REAL ID Demand

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security is working hard to meet increased demand ahead of the May 7 REAL ID implementation date, while also clearing up common misconceptions about the process.

As of March 31:

2,942,525 Tennesseans have already chosen to get a REAL ID

1,889,186 Tennesseans have chosen not to get a REAL ID

999,512 Tennesseans have not yet decided which credential they want to get

To help serve more customers, The Department has added Saturday appointments at select Driver Services Centers across the state.

“We know Tennesseans are busy, and we’re working hard to meet them where they are — even on weekends,” said Commissioner Jeff Long.

While REAL ID will be required for certain federal purposes — such as boarding domestic flights or entering some federal facilities — getting a REAL ID is optional.

Non-REAL ID licenses and IDs will still be valid for driving, purchasing alcohol or tobacco products, applying for federal benefits, voting, accessing hospitals, post offices, banks and federal courts.

Tennesseans can apply for a REAL ID before or after May 7, depending on their travel needs. If you have an upcoming flight, the Department encourages you to apply for a REAL ID at least 30 days before your trip, as it may take up to 20 business days to receive the hard copy by mail.

Common Myths About REAL ID:

Myth: Everyone must get a REAL ID.

Fact: A REAL ID is optional unless you plan to fly domestically or access certain federal facilities after May 7.

Myth: You must apply by May 7.

Fact: You can apply for a REAL ID at any time — before or after May 7.

Myth: You cannot travel without a REAL ID after May 7.

Fact: You can still use a valid U.S. passport or other federally approved identification to fly.

Myth: You must have the new card design to have a REAL ID.

Fact: Both the new black-star and older gold-star REAL IDs are valid until their expiration dates.

Myth: Getting a REAL ID is complicated or expensive.

Fact: The cost for a REAL ID is the same as a standard driver license if you are renewing — $28. If you obtain a REAL ID outside of your renewal period, a small duplication fee applies ($8 or $12, depending on license class). Pre-approving your documents online can save time during your visit.

"Our teams across the state are hearing a lot of questions and seeing a lot of people who aren't sure if they even need a REAL ID," said Assistant Commissioner Russell Shoup, who oversees Driver Services. "We want Tennesseans to know that if you don't plan to fly or visit certain federal buildings, your current license is still perfectly valid. We're here to help answer questions and make this process as smooth as possible."

Helpful Tips:

If you need a REAL ID, consider visiting a neighboring Driver Services Center that may have shorter wait times.

Pre-approve your required documents at tnrealid.gov before your visit to speed up processing and avoid multiple trips.

For reliable information and to start the pre-approval process, visit tnrealid.gov.