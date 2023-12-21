Cases Of 14 "Dangerous Juveniles" Transferred To Criminal Court In 2023, DA's Office Says

The District Attorney’s Office said in 2023, the cases of 14 "dangerous juveniles" were transferred to Criminal Court for the juveniles to be tried as adults.

Officials said, "When deciding whether to request a transfer, the district attorney considers the statutory factors, with the most significant factor being the seriousness of the offenses for which the defendant is charged. Ultimately, it is the decision of the Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge as to whether the defendant will be tried as an adult."

District Attorney Coty Wamp said, “As we continue to see an increase in juveniles committing serious offenses, including crimes involving firearms, we will work to ensure these offenders are punished appropriately.

"If we allow 16 and 17 year olds to commit murder and get away with only a punishment prescribed by juvenile laws it sends a weak message to other juveniles who are committing the same offenses.

“Juveniles do not have an unlimited number of 'second chances,' there will always come a time when my office says enough is enough.”

This year, Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Rob Philyaw transferred 14 teenagers to be tried as adults.

The juveniles along with their charges and age at the time of the transfer are as follows:

1. Kheir Matut - Attempted Murder, Felony Evading, Theft of Property, transferred

2.14.2023; 17 at time of transfer. 2. Kadarius Anderson - Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Evading Arrest, Aggravated Robbery, transferred 2.23.2023; 16 at time of transfer.

3. Jamar Edwards - Robbery, Aggravated Robbery, Evading Arrest, transferred 2.23.2023; 14 at time of transfer.

4. Darriun Jones - Aggravated Assault x3, Assault x4, Evading Arrest, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Aggravated Robbery, transferred 2.23.2023; 16 at time of transfer.

5. Tavarus Baugh - Aggravated Robbery, Carjacking, Esp. Agg. Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, transferred 3.16.2023; 16 at time of transfer.

6. Jamarvin Patterson - Carjacking, Theft of Property, Reckless Endangerment, Driving without a License, Evading Arrest, Failure to Maintain Lane, Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Aggravated Assault x4, transferred 3.2.2023; 15 at time of transfer.

7. Joshua Ogletree - 1st Degree Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Attempt First Degree Murder, Esp. Agg Robbery, Agg. Robbery, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, transferred 4.17.2023; 17 at time of transfer. He is now deceased.

8. Emarion Wright - Especially Aggravated Robbery, Kidnapping, transferred 8.28.2023; 18 at time of transfer.

9. Robert Blocker –1st Degree Murder, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon During a Dangerous Offense, Reckless Endangerment; transferred 9.28.2023; 15 at time of transfer.

10. Todd Linder –Possession of a Firearm During a Dangerous Offense, Aggravated Burglary; transferred 9.21.2023; 17 at time of transfer.

11. Cashun Patterson – Reckless Endangerment, Criminal Trespass, Theft of a Firearm, Theft over $10,000, Attempted 1st Degree Murder; transferred 9.25.2023; 17 at time of transfer.

12. Anthony Garner – 1st Degree Murder; transferred 11.9.2023; 17 years old at the time of transfer.

13. Corey Palmer –Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment x3; 16 at the time of transfer.

14. Carvados Phelps –Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Murder, Reckless Endangerment x3; 16 at the time transfer.