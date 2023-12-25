Police Blotter: Woman Says Her Neighbor Hit Her With A Stick; Man Tells Police Confusing Story Of “Joker” Taking His Truck

A woman on E. 11th Street told police her neighbor had been playing loud music and beating on the wall. She attempted to tell him to turn the music down but he ignored her. The woman said her neighbor hit her with a stick, but she couldn’t tell police where she got hit. There was no bruising on the woman indicating she was hit by him. There were no witnesses around the time she said it occurred. Police spoke with the neighbor and he said he hadn’t been playing loud music and he didn’t hit her with a stick. The officer told the neighbor not to play loud music and told both the man and woman not to speak to each other.

* * *

A woman on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard told police over the phone a package had been delivered to her residence at 4 p.m. and, when she got there at 9 p.m., it wasn’t there. She said the package was a Harry Potter Lego castle that cost her $450.

* * *

A man on Signal Hills Drive told police he wanted to make another report about harassment. He is in a relationship with another man’s ex-girlfriend. The man had already made a prior report regarding the same information. He wanted to document that the other man had continued to threaten him over the phone.

* * *

A woman at 1300 Market St. told police she was getting off work and ready to leave for the night when she put her keys down on the table. She turned around and her keys were gone from the table. She found the keys after a few minutes, but she thinks someone went through her vehicle. After checking the car, she said nothing appeared out of place or taken.

* * *

A man on Denham Road wanted his friend to leave his residence because she had gone into his room without permission. Police facilitated with her gathering her belongings and she left without incident.

* * *

A man on Hixson Pike told police someone altered and cashed a check for $2,000. The check was changed from $20 to $2,000. He said this occurred April 11. The same person called back later and said someone altered and cashed a check for $80,000. This occurred Oct. 24.

* * *

While police assisted with traffic control for an accident at 299 Ochs Highway, a silver sedan became stuck on a steep angle in the roadway while attempting to turn around on Ochs Highway. An officer called a tow for the stuck vehicle and Yates responded. The car was pulled free without incident.

* * *

A man on Stone Creek Drive called police and said he was in charge of the estate of his mother who passed away on Nov. 20. He discovered his mother's jewelry box, containing about $15,000 worth of assorted gold chains and pendants, was empty. He said the only people who had been inside his mother's residence were her caregivers and movers.

* * *

A man at 2601 Harrison Pike told police he had recently fired an employee who then began screaming and called requesting police. Police spoke with the employee who had since calmed down and no longer needed police assistance. The employee gave police keys to the business that were returned to the man.

* * *

A woman on W. 38th Street called police and said she was the lease holder and she wanted a man to leave and not come back. The man was also there and said he didn’t want to leave because he was sick. He said he had proof he contributed money at the residence but refused to show police. The man gathered his things and put them into his brother’s vehicle. The woman said the man had a key to the residence and she wanted it back but the man denied having a key. The woman asked police to tell the man he was trespassed, which was done and the man acknowledged it. He left without further issue.

* * *

Loss prevention personnel at Walmart at 501 Signal Mountain Road showed police camera footage of a man stuffing the front of his sweatshirt with snacks and a drink. She said the suspect ran across the parking lot when confronted by loss prevention. Attempts will be made to identify the suspect.

* * *

A man told police he allowed a black male around 50 years old that he could only identify as "Joker" drive his truck for a bit. After that, both of them went to Motel 6 at 2440 Williams Street and talked a while. Then “Joker” ran and jumped into the man’s truck. The man said the other man asked if he could take him home and, after the man refused, “Joker” started the truck. The man said he threw his key fob out of the window but the truck still drove off from the Motel 6 parking lot. The man said it had happened around 15 or so minutes ago but was uncertain and thought maybe an hour. An officer told the man to stay where he was and the officer checked the Motel 6. The officer found the truck parked out in front of the Motel 6, parked normally in a spot and it was not warm as if someone had driven it around 15 minutes earlier. The officer looked over the outside and inside of the vehicle and it didn’t have any damage and appeared as if there was not anything out of the ordinary. Other officers confirmed that the truck has been sitting and not touched in front of the Motel 6 for many hours. The officer had the man meet at Motel 6 and saw him drive his truck away and he didn’t want any further help from the police.