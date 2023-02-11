Chattanooga Felon With Rifle Gets 27 Months In Federal Prison

A Chattanooga man charged with walking toward another man carrying a rifle and then initially refusing police orders to come out of his home with the weapon has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.

Tariq Garrett appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

On March 30, 2021, Chattanooga Police officers responded to a report of a disorder which occurred at 2001 Duncan Ave. Officers spoke with the defendant’s stepson, who said that Garrett had been drinking all day and was in possession of a black rifle.

He told officers that just prior to him calling the police, the defendant arrived at 2001 Duncan Avenue, driving his vehicle, exited the vehicle, pulled a black rifle out of the vehicle, and walked towards him in an aggressive manner.

Officers located the vehicle at 2001 Duncan Ave. It was running, and all the windows were down. Officers observed a loaded rifle magazine in the back seat.

Officers set up a perimeter around the residence. Garrett opened the door of the residence but then retreated inside and closed the door. A short time later, he exited the rear of the residence with a black rifle in his hands. Officers gave him verbal commands to drop the rifle, and he eventually complied.

Officers took him into custody and seized the rifle - a High Point, Model 4595, .45 ACP semi-automatic rifle.

Garrett previously had felony convictions of solicitation to commit aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.