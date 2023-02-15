Home Damaged By Fire On Briarwood Drive Wednesday Afternoon

A Chattanooga woman is safe after waking up to find her home on fire Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Chattanooga Fire Department Blue Shift companies responded to a reported residential fire the 4700 block of Briarwood Drive after a neighbor spotted it and called 911.

Quint 6 arrived on scene and found heavy smoke coming from the eaves all along the home. They made an interior attack through the front door and called for vertical ventilation in an effort to improve firefighting conditions. Squad 7 was on ventilation as Ladder 7 attacked heavy fire on the back porch and worked their way inside to assist Quint 6. Quint 8 personnel removed the garage door and made entry to help attack the fire. Engine 15 joined the firefighting operation. Crews then found fire in the attic and gained access to the attic to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. It caused considerable damage to the structure.

There were no injuries.

Quint 6, Quint 8, Ladder 7, Squad 7, Engine 15, Battalion 2 and 3 responded, along with HCEMS, CPD and EPB.