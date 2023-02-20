Trustee Bill Hullander, Once Given Up For Dead, Celebrates 77th Birthday

Trustee Bill Hullander, who was once given up for dead, just celebrated his 77th birthday.

Mr. Hullander, who founded the highly successful Hullco firm and later was a member of the County Commission, told of his own personal miracle.

He said when he was born, his mother had a very rough delivery at a doctor's office in Ringgold.

The doctor decided that the baby boy "didn't make it" and put a sheet over the child.

Fortunately, Mr. Hullander's father happened to notice a little movement from under the sheet.

He quickly took the sheet off and put his finger down the baby's throat. When he had cleared the mucus, the baby became fully alive - letting out a loud cry.