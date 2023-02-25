Latest Headlines

Police Blotter: Man Drinks Protein Shake In Store Bathroom Without Paying For It; Men Haggle Over Price Of Cutting Down Trees

  Saturday, February 25, 2023

An employee of Dollar General at 728 Market St. told police a man entered the store and grabbed a protein drink from the shelf. The suspect then entered the restroom with the drink, and, after exiting, the protein drink couldn’t be found. The employee said the total worth of the drink is approximately $4. The employee believes the suspect also stole items from the back of the store by placing them into his backpack, but there is no proof at this time. The suspect had already left the scene before police arrived. Police asked the employee to call back should the man return to the store. He was described as six feet tall, thin build, dread-locks, wearing all black.

* * *

A woman on Sylvan Drive told police her brother was staying with her for a few days and began causing a scene. He then got into a verbal altercation with his girlfriend. At that point, the woman told him to leave her home and he did.

* * *

A woman on Harbor Hills Road told police money had been stolen from her Truist Bank account. She is the only one who should have access to her account, according to her statements. She was given a complaint card. There were five transactions in question, totaling $40,001.48.

* * *

A woman in apartments at 7310 Standifer Gap Road told police someone entered her car overnight, but there was no damage, so she believes she left it unlocked. The seats had been moved, items were scattered around inside and her wallet was gone. A Discover card had been in her wallet and she found that someone was trying to use it at a Walmart but she was not sure which one. However, no charges went through because she cancelled the card as soon as she discovered it was missing.

* * *

A man was in the parking lot of Family Dollar at 3800 Tennessee Ave., asking patrons for money. He was asked to leave the area. He was cleared of warrants and left without issue.

* * *

The owner of Red Roof Inn at 30 Birmingham Hwy. told police someone had stolen a laser out of the back of a man’s Toyota Tacoma. The owner had video evidence of the suspect reaching into the truck bed of the man’s truck and grabbing the laser and walking off. Police spoke with the man, who is from South Carolina and is working in Chattanooga on a construction job. The man said the previous night when he returned from working the whole parking lot of the motel was filled with trucks and guys working in construction (he specifically said concrete). The man believes the suspect who stole the laser works in construction too. He believes this because the laser (Bosch) that was taken is a specific tool used for leveling jobs and not everyone would realize that it is valuable. The man showed police the current price to replace his stolen laser is $644 on Amazon. The officer observed the video footage and the suspect appears to be Hispanic with a goatee facial hairstyle, wearing a plaid jacket. The suspect walked by the truck, then took a couple steps back, reached in and grabbed the laser that was in a case but not locked in the truck, and then walked out of the camera frame.

* * *

TDOT called police about a broken-down car occupied by a man with a firearm at 160 Highway 153. Police spoke with the man who was not disabled or under the influence. He confirmed to police that his vehicle was broken down. The man consented to allowing the officer to run the serial number on his firearm and it showed no record. The man was left alone and his firearm was placed in his glovebox.

* * *

The owner of Interior Trim and Supply at 7257 Bonnyshire Dr. told police a theft had occurred at his business. He said a man used a stolen credit card to purchase $4,215.84 worth of construction material from his company. The owner said he then received notice the credit card used had been stolen and he blocked the card after the transaction had been approved. The owner said the man’s credit card company was able to recover the funds spent at his business, however, he is at a loss for the money and materials. The owner said the truck that came to pick up the materials had a company name on it and the person supervising the load haul was a man from a towing company. The owner said he would like to prosecute if the suspect is found.

* * *

A woman told police she was driving her vehicle in the area of Lee Highway. and Highway 153 when she hit a pothole which caused her tire to pop. The woman said she only realized the damage that had been done when she stopped at the Midnight Oil gas station. She had the vehicle towed to another location.

* * *

A man on Morris Lane told police he was hired to cut down two trees. One tree would equal out to $4,000 worth of service. The person that hired them, in a text message, agreed to it but also stating it was a lot of money for one tree. There was no contract made. It was a verbal exchange of text messages and phone calls between the two. The person gave the man a $4,000 check and the man went out and cut down one of the trees and then was waiting for the next check to cut down the other. They exchanged words and now the customer refused to pay the man. The man returned the tree mulch and placed it back on the customer’s property. The man wanted this documented.

Clint Powell With UTC Football Coach Rusty Wright
  • Sports
  • 2/25/2023
Lady Vols Fall To No. 1 South Carolina, 73-60
  • Sports
  • 2/25/2023
#3 Vols Soar Past Dayton In Series Opener, 12-2
  • Sports
  • 2/25/2023
Randy Smith: Getting That New Glove
Randy Smith: Getting That New Glove
  • Sports
  • 2/25/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 2/25/2023
