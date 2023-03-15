Parachute Manufacturer To Expand Operations At Dunlap

A parachute manufacturing firm will expand its manufacturing operations in Dunlap, officials said Wednesday.

Big Valley Air will invest $1.4 million and create 30 new jobs in Tier 4, At-Risk Sequatchie County.

Through the expansion, Big Valley Air will construct a 17,000-square-foot facility at its existing operations on Little Ponderosa Trail in Dunlap. The new plant will house all the company’s parachute manufacturing and allow Big Valley Air to increase production and broaden its customer base.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Dunlap, Big Valley Brands, LLC is a high-performance parachute manufacturer for sport jumpers and militaries throughout the world.

Once construction is complete, Big Valley Air will employ roughly 50 employees in Sequatchie County.

Governor Bill Lee said, “Tennessee is the number one state for companies to thrive thanks to our strong business climate and highly skilled workforce. I congratulate Big Valley Air on its expansion in Sequatchie County and am confident this investment will positively impact Tennesseans across the region for years to come.”

TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter said, “I want to thank Big Valley Air for its commitment to Tennessee and the impact these new jobs will have on residents in Tier 4, At-Risk Sequatchie County. I am confident that the Volunteer State’s manufacturing industry will contribute to the company’s future growth and prosperity.”

Tim Rogers, president and CEO of Big Valley Air said, "As president and CEO of Big Valley Air, I am proud to say that we have not only created jobs, but we have also created opportunities for individuals to build their careers and contribute to the growth of our community. We believe that investing in our workforce is investing in our company's and community’s future. We are committed to providing our employees with the tools and resources they need to succeed. I want to send my sincere thanks to the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) for assisting us in resources and grants that will have a long-lasting effect in creating jobs and opportunities for our community. I concur with our state slogan, “Tennessee - America at its Best.”

Senator Todd Gardenhire (R-Chattanooga) said, “I’m proud to help announce that Big Valley Brands will be expanding their successful operations with a $1.4 million investment. This is an exciting day for our community as this expansion will generate new jobs and shows that Sequatchie County is a great place to do business.”

State Rep. Ron Travis (R-Dayton) said, “I am proud of the success that Big Valley Brands has had in Dunlap. This additional investment by the company will create more jobs in the community while further strengthening our local economy. I appreciate the efforts of everyone involved in helping to make this exciting announcement possible.”