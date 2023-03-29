Winners Named Of Copy Of Chattanooga In Old Photos From Chattanoogan.com

Winners have been named of a copy of the book Chattanooga in Old Photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com.

They are Donald Henry of Old Fort, Tn., Sammy Boyd of Lakesite, Deana Johnson of Chattanooga, Kim Privett of Hixson, Will Kimbrough of Spring Hill, Tn., Steve Llewellyn of Chattanooga, Brenda Washington of St. Elmo, Randall Parker of Chattanooga, Carla Edmunds Upchurch of Chattanooga, Andy Nelson of Soddy Daisy, Tom Hunt of Nashville, Bryan Shults of Chattanooga, Bill Chapin of Lookout Mountain, Susan Russell of Chattanooga, Debbie Phillips of Chattanooga, Lee Culpepper of Chattanooga, Tylene Scott of Harrison, Jerry Petty of Chattanooga, Miriam Laracuente of Chattanooga, Mark McCarter of Huntsville, Ala., Leroy Dandy of Hixson, Mary McCauley of Chattanooga, Leisa Fulton of Chattanooga, David Cameron of Chattanooga, Emma McKissack of Chattanooga, Samantha Green of Chattanooga, and Steven Kirkpatrick of Brentwood, Tn.

It is the fourth book in the collection called the Chattanooga Photo Books made possible by Chattanoogan.com.

The others are The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga.



Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. It features hundreds of scenes from downtown, local landmarks, rivers and streams, parades, medical, banks, churches, entertainment, hotels, motels and apartments, restaurants, parks and cemeteries and auto and livery.



Cost for each of the books is $35, which includes the sales tax. Those who want the books mailed to them can send $40 to John Wilson, PO Box 2331, Chattanooga, Tn., 37409.

It is planned to issue a companion volume to Chattanooga in Old Photos later this year.

More Old Chattanooga Photos will include chapters on houses, businesses, industries, Bluff View, Missionary Ridge and Brainerd, North Chattanooga, St. Elmo, Lookout Mountain, Walden's Ridge, Fort Oglethorpe, people and trains and streetcars.

Please enter the contest only once. Multiple entries will be removed.



