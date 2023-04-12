Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER 
5569 ABBY GRACE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37451 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL 
903 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWLFUL POSSESSION OF A
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

BARRETT, AMBER RAE 
3774 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

BEATON, JEREMY LYNN 
7203 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BENFORD, LAFAYETTE 
1739 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING

BETHUNE, AMBER 
705 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA 
2000 E 23RD ST ROOM 236 CHATTAMOOGA INN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION

BRADY, TEDARRELL M 
2015 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BRIDGES, DEANDREZ M 
1201 ANGIE LANE CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL 
3805 MEMPHIS DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

BURR, RYAN MARK 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN 
636 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CARD, JASON MICHAEL 
113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ( PETITION TO REV
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CARRINGER, J C 
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

COLVIN, LUKE A 
128 VALLEYBROOKE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

CREWS, LISA DIANE 
3826 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510410 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE 
111 SAVANNAH COVE BENTON, 37307 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY

ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

FLORES-MARTINEZ, JUAN CARLOS 
41 DOODS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GARNER, LEKEASHA ANN 
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR

GREEN, CHRISTOPHER DARNELLE 
4602 ARNMORD DR OOTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

GREEN, MELISSA DARLENE 
106 CRAWLEY RD. APT. B SODDY DAISY, 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD

GRIFFITH FRENCH, ANTHONY C 
27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH 
7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY 
1532 EASTRIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)

HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS 
374 CARLTON RD COALMONT, 37313 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)

HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

HINTON, TRACY DONELL 
1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN 
380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA 
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

KENNEDY, REECE NICOLE 
173 BOWATER RD DELANO, 37325 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

KING, DILLON JOSEPH 
202 KIMBERLY DR COLUMBIA, 38401 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LOWE, CAMERON MITCHELL 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

MALONE, MARK ANTHONY 
1121 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

MANN, KRISTY LYNN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MARTIN, KAYLYN G 
6574 E BRAINERD RD. APT 1805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

MARTINEZ, MAYNOR 
6919 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE 
334 CAMPJORDAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE IN
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESAL
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RES

MCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS 
122B RIPLEY AVE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MCNABB, BRODERICK SCHULYER 
2521 6TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)

MEEKS, THOMAS A 
43 LARK DR DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

MESNA, DERRICK PATRICK 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

MOSIER, ROY LEE 
295 SUMMERS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

NUDO, ANTHONY W 
1818 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE 
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 112 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSION

OWENS, NICHOLAS TYLER 
6574 SATJANON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

PARKER, LARRY LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL 
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 421 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

ROBERTS, ETHAN 
418 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)

ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE 
205 EAST BUNT DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS CONT SUB. )

SALAZAR, JACOBO 
81 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

SARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE 
454 INDIAN MTN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL 
211 BARTLOW LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT

SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE 
11229 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE 
2733 KENTWOOD DR KODAK, 377641856 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

SIMS, RAVEN RENEE 
3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, KAYNESHA KAY 
2003 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SNOW, IDA 
1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT

STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN 
3905 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON 
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST

UNDERWOOD, GARY LEE 
280 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)

VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN 
329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )

VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD 
1832 OLD RINGGOLD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)

WALKER, BRIELLE TAKYRA 
3991 HARVER HILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

WALLING, JENNIFER MARIE 
114 REESE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE 
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSION

WOOD, JOHN DAVID 
2827 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/12/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BARRETT, AMBER RAE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 01/03/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
BENFORD, LAFAYETTE
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 08/10/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS BURNING
BETHUNE, AMBER
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 08/17/1991
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BONDS, DONTADIUS LENARD
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 11/22/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 02/22/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 08/31/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BYRD, ERICA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 09/29/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CARRINGER, J C
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 11/13/1962
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
COOLEY, GRANT ROBERT
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/25/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21
CREWS, LISA DIANE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 12/24/1981
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 12/11/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 05/07/1997
Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
GARNER, LEKEASHA ANN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 09/24/1970
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GASPAR, LUPE MARTIN
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 09/04/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER DARNELLE
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 03/25/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, MELISSA DARLENE
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 12/26/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
  • OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
  • OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
  • OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
GRIFFITH FRENCH, ANTHONY C
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 12/07/1988
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 07/29/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 03/06/1976
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 05/13/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HINTON, TRACY DONELL
Age at Arrest: 36
Date of Birth: 01/20/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 11/03/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
JOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/28/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KENNEDY, REECE NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 19
Date of Birth: 08/26/2003
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
KING, DILLON JOSEPH
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/23/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWE, CAMERON MITCHELL
Age at Arrest: 51
Date of Birth: 02/07/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALONE, MARK ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 05/24/1988
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • SPEEDING
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MARTIN, KAYLYN G
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 04/26/1972
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • HARASSMENT
MARTINEZ, MAYNOR
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 01/17/1984
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/09/1989
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MAY, STEVE LEVENE
Age at Arrest: 64
Date of Birth: 08/19/1958
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
MCBRAYER, JARRETT B
Age at Arrest: 22
Date of Birth: 12/07/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROAD
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • FAILURE TO RENDER AID
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
MCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 08/06/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCNABB, BRODERICK SCHULYER
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 08/30/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MESNA, DERRICK PATRICK
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 02/21/1995
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MOSIER, ROY LEE
Age at Arrest: 60
Date of Birth: 04/03/1963
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 03/27/1988
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSION
PERALTA-GONAZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 04/09/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/23/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FELONY EVADING ARREST
  • RECKLESS DRIVING
  • RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
Age at Arrest: 57
Date of Birth: 11/03/1965
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBINSON, ANGELA NICOLE
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 04/20/1995
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
SARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/05/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 03/18/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CHILD NEGLECT
SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 11/04/1972
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
  • SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 11/18/1994
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • FAILURE TO APPEAR
SNOW, IDA
Age at Arrest: 71
Date of Birth: 06/29/1951
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • ASSAULT
STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/24/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 06/13/1987
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DOMESTIC ASSAULT
  • EVADING ARREST
WALKER, BRIELLE TAKYRA
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 12/08/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALLING, JENNIFER MARIE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 07/14/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 05/26/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • DISORDERLY CONDUCT
  • DISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSION
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 07/20/1993
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
WOODRUFF, JOSHUA WILLIAM
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/25/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/11/2023
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING


Latest Headlines
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/12/23
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Rhea County Plans New Park At Abel Site; Fees Added At County Camping Sites With Break For Rhea Residents
Rhea County Plans New Park At Abel Site; Fees Added At County Camping Sites With Break For Rhea Residents
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Rhea County Plans Emergency Center/Medical Building Near High School
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Shared Driveway; Man Tossing A Rock Told To Stay Away From Faith Manor
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Mattress Illegally Dumped In Business Dumpster - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Breaking News
  • 4/12/2023
Breaking News
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 4/12/23
  • 4/12/2023

more

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2023

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. more

Rhea County Plans New Park At Abel Site; Fees Added At County Camping Sites With Break For Rhea Residents
Rhea County Plans New Park At Abel Site; Fees Added At County Camping Sites With Break For Rhea Residents
  • 4/12/2023

In a special meeting, the Rhea County Commission approved measures marking the beginning of a parks and recreation plan for the county. County Executive Jim Vincent brought before the commission ... more

Breaking News
Rhea County Plans Emergency Center/Medical Building Near High School
  • 4/12/2023
Police Blotter: Neighbors Argue Over Shared Driveway; Man Tossing A Rock Told To Stay Away From Faith Manor
  • 4/12/2023
Mattress Illegally Dumped In Business Dumpster - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 4/12/2023
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 4/12/2023
Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Ross Pitcairn As Administrator For Department Of Public Works
Mayor Tim Kelly Appoints Ross Pitcairn As Administrator For Department Of Public Works
  • 4/11/2023
Opinion
The "I's" Of Weapons In The U.S.
  • 4/11/2023
The Agenda Of Tennessee's Supermajority
  • 4/11/2023
The Slippery Slope Of School Safety
  • 4/11/2023
Reflections On and A Question About The Legislator Protests And Expulsion
  • 4/11/2023
Not Again, America!
Not Again, America!
  • 4/11/2023
Sports
Mississippi Beats Lookouts In Home Opener
  • 4/11/2023
Seattle Selects Jordan Horston 9th In WNBA Draft
Seattle Selects Jordan Horston 9th In WNBA Draft
  • 4/10/2023
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
Dan Fleser: Baseball Vols Finally Play Light, Have Fun
  • 4/10/2023
Winners In CWGA Play Tuesday at Windstone
  • 4/11/2023
Former Silverdale Academy Player Laney Bone Named NJCAA All-American
  • 4/11/2023
Happenings
John Shearer: New Biography Highlights Chattanooga Roots Of "101 Dalmatians” Movie Villainess
  • 4/11/2023
General John F. Kelly To Keynote The American Heroes Dinner
General John F. Kelly To Keynote The American Heroes Dinner
  • 4/11/2023
Did You Know? Public Input
Did You Know? Public Input
  • 4/12/2023
Photos: Dog Easter Egg Hunt At Sculpture Garden
  • 4/12/2023
Upcoming Special Event And Construction Road Closures
  • 4/11/2023
Entertainment
CSCC Announces Choir and Jazz Concert
  • 4/11/2023
The Watson Twins Perform With Lone Bellow April 21 At Walker Theatre
  • 4/11/2023
Best of Grizzard- Monopoly
Best of Grizzard- Monopoly
  • 4/11/2023
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
Holsinger Conducts Holsinger In Final Concert At Lee University
  • 4/10/2023
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
The Signal Announces Grand Opening At New Location On Choo Choo Avenue
  • 4/10/2023
Opinion
The "I's" Of Weapons In The U.S.
  • 4/11/2023
The Agenda Of Tennessee's Supermajority
  • 4/11/2023
The Slippery Slope Of School Safety
  • 4/11/2023
Dining
State Of Confusion Restaurant Expands To Charlotte's Trendy Lower South End
  • 4/7/2023
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
Zoo Gets Beer Sales; Studio 58 Opens On Highway 58
  • 4/3/2023
7 Brew Coffee Stand Holds Ribbon Cutting In Hixson Monday
  • 3/14/2023
Business
CBL Properties Welcomes Derek Young To CBL As Vice President - ESG
  • 4/11/2023
Gas Prices Rise 8.4 Cents In Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Finley Stadium Holds Eco Field Day To Celebrate Earth Day April 22
  • 4/10/2023
Real Estate
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
Ryan Weseloh Named New Director Of Development For Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Chattanooga
  • 4/10/2023
Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition Receives $500,000 For Rent Relief
  • 4/8/2023
Nashville Home Prices Remain Strong As Inventory Continues To Restrict Market
  • 4/6/2023
Student Scene
Chattanooga State Names Dr. Martina Suttle Harris Dean Of Nursing And Allied Health
Chattanooga State Names Dr. Martina Suttle Harris Dean Of Nursing And Allied Health
  • 4/11/2023
UTC Hosts 3 High-Profile Experts When 'Gig City Goes Quantum'
UTC Hosts 3 High-Profile Experts When 'Gig City Goes Quantum'
  • 4/11/2023
UTC Interior Architecture And Engineering Students Qualify For Solar Decathlon Design Challenge
UTC Interior Architecture And Engineering Students Qualify For Solar Decathlon Design Challenge
  • 4/11/2023
Living Well
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
Will Deloach And Cynthia Proctor Receive DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses
  • 4/11/2023
Everlan Of Hixson Offers Legal Advice For Seniors
  • 4/11/2023
Children’s Institute Announces Autism Conference, Requesting Presentation Proposals
  • 4/10/2023
Memories
Earl Freudenberg: WDOD AM Remembered
  • 4/5/2023
New Statewide Cemetery Data Now Available
  • 4/5/2023
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
Huguenot Society Of Tennessee Holds Spring Assembly
  • 4/5/2023
Outdoors
MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo Is April 15-16 At Camp Jordan Arena
MGHC "Master Your Garden" Expo Is April 15-16 At Camp Jordan Arena
  • 4/10/2023
Statewide Spring Turkey Season Opens Saturday In Tennessee
  • 4/11/2023
Park Day Volunteer Event At Prater’s Mill Historic Site April 15
  • 4/10/2023
Travel
"See Rock City" Barn Gets New Coat Of Paint To Celebrate 90th Anniversary
  • 3/31/2023
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
Creative Discovery Museum Opens Newest Exhibit, Treehouse Adventure
  • 3/30/2023
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
Tennessee Aquarium Hatches 2 Critically Endangered Turtles
  • 3/30/2023
Church
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
Bob Tamasy: Remaining Steadfast Amid Severe Winds Of Opposition
  • 4/10/2023
Jose Ramirez Embodies Redemptive Mission Of Chattanooga Sports Ministries
  • 4/9/2023
The Salvation Army Hosts Historic Easter Sunrise Service
  • 4/6/2023
Obituaries
Virginia “Ginny” Henderson Bennett
Virginia “Ginny” Henderson Bennett
  • 4/12/2023
Irene Aaron Wheat Harris
Irene Aaron Wheat Harris
  • 4/11/2023
Julie Benjamin
Julie Benjamin
  • 4/11/2023
Area Obituaries
Lee, Pete (Rock Spring)
  • 4/12/2023
Davis, Howard Scott (LaFayette)
Davis, Howard Scott (LaFayette)
  • 4/12/2023
Smith, Willie "Roscoe" (Douglasville)
Smith, Willie "Roscoe" (Douglasville)
  • 4/11/2023