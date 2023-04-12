Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER
5569 ABBY GRACE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37451
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL
903 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWLFUL POSSESSION OF A
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)
BARRETT, AMBER RAE
3774 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BEATON, JEREMY LYNN
7203 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BENFORD, LAFAYETTE
1739 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RECKLESS BURNING
BETHUNE, AMBER
705 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA
2000 E 23RD ST ROOM 236 CHATTAMOOGA INN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION
BRADY, TEDARRELL M
2015 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FALSE REPORTS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BRIDGES, DEANDREZ M
1201 ANGIE LANE CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL
3805 MEMPHIS DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
BURR, RYAN MARK
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN
636 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CARD, JASON MICHAEL
113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ( PETITION TO REV
FAILURE TO APPEAR
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
CARRINGER, J C
920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
COLVIN, LUKE A
128 VALLEYBROOKE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
CREWS, LISA DIANE
3826 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510410
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE
111 SAVANNAH COVE BENTON, 37307
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
BURGLARY
ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
FLORES-MARTINEZ, JUAN CARLOS
41 DOODS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GARNER, LEKEASHA ANN
1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO APPEAR
GREEN, CHRISTOPHER DARNELLE
4602 ARNMORD DR OOTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
GREEN, MELISSA DARLENE
106 CRAWLEY RD. APT. B SODDY DAISY,
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
OBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUD
GRIFFITH FRENCH, ANTHONY C
27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
HARDEN, DANIEL HEATH
7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY
1532 EASTRIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37405
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)
HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS
374 CARLTON RD COALMONT, 37313
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)
HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEE
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
HINTON, TRACY DONELL
1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
HUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN
380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
KENNEDY, REECE NICOLE
173 BOWATER RD DELANO, 37325
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
KING, DILLON JOSEPH
202 KIMBERLY DR COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
LOWE, CAMERON MITCHELL
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
MALONE, MARK ANTHONY
1121 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
SPEEDING
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
MANN, KRISTY LYNN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MARTIN, KAYLYN G
6574 E BRAINERD RD. APT 1805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
MARTINEZ, MAYNOR
6919 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE
334 CAMPJORDAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE IN
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESAL
FORFEITURE CAPIAS(POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)
FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RES
MCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS
122B RIPLEY AVE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MCNABB, BRODERICK SCHULYER
2521 6TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)
MEEKS, THOMAS A
43 LARK DR DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
MESNA, DERRICK PATRICK
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
MOSIER, ROY LEE
295 SUMMERS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
NUDO, ANTHONY W
1818 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
OWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE
1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 112 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSION
OWENS, NICHOLAS TYLER
6574 SATJANON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
PARKER, LARRY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
PUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL
3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 421 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
ROBERTS, ETHAN
418 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)
ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE
205 EAST BUNT DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS CONT SUB. )
SALAZAR, JACOBO
81 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
SARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE
454 INDIAN MTN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
SCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
211 BARTLOW LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
SHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE
11229 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37379
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
SHULTZ, EMILY MARIE
2733 KENTWOOD DR KODAK, 377641856
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
SIMS, RAVEN RENEE
3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, KAYNESHA KAY
2003 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
SNOW, IDA
1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 71 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
ASSAULT
STANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN
3905 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON
2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
UNDERWOOD, GARY LEE
280 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)
VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN
329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )
VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD
1832 OLD RINGGOLD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)
WALKER, BRIELLE TAKYRA
3991 HARVER HILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
WALLING, JENNIFER MARIE
114 REESE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
WETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
WILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE
3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSION
WOOD, JOHN DAVID
2827 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
