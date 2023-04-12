Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, DEVON TYLER

5569 ABBY GRACE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37451

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE



BAILEY, MICHAEL JAMAAL

903 MOSS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111329

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (UNLAWLFUL POSSESSION OF A

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BARRETT, AMBER RAE

3774 SLYGO RD TRENTON, 30752

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BEATON, JEREMY LYNN

7203 STERLING RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENFORD, LAFAYETTE

1739 ANDOVER PL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS BURNING



BETHUNE, AMBER

705 MILLWEE HOLLOW RD ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)



BONSU, AFIAH BOATEMAA

2000 E 23RD ST ROOM 236 CHATTAMOOGA INN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



BOSTIC, TERRANCE LEBRON

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



BRADY, TEDARRELL M

2015 EMMA KATE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FALSE REPORTS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BRIDGES, DEANDREZ M

1201 ANGIE LANE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



BUNCH, JAMES MICHAEL

3805 MEMPHIS DR HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



BURR, RYAN MARK

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



CALHOUN, KEDARRIUS RAYQUAN

636 W 13TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CARD, JASON MICHAEL

113 PORTER ST SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ( PETITION TO REV

FAILURE TO APPEAR

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CARRINGER, J C

920 FOREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FAILURE TO APPEAR



COLVIN, LUKE A

128 VALLEYBROOKE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CREWS, LISA DIANE

3826 DIXIE CIR LUPTON CITY, 373510410

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CUMMINGS, STACEY LAVELLE

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DAVIS, LAUREN NICOLE

111 SAVANNAH COVE BENTON, 37307

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



ELLIOT, CORY EDWARD

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374213533

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

BURGLARY



ENGLAND, BRANDON LEVI

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)FLORES-MARTINEZ, JUAN CARLOS41 DOODS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGARNER, LEKEASHA ANN1418 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARGREEN, CHRISTOPHER DARNELLE4602 ARNMORD DR OOTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTGREEN, MELISSA DARLENE106 CRAWLEY RD. APT. B SODDY DAISY,Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDOBTAINING DRUGS BY FRAUDGRIFFITH FRENCH, ANTHONY C27 OLD MILLER RD N SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373777509Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHARDEN, DANIEL HEATH7029 SIMS ROAD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARDIN, DANIEL WESLEY1532 EASTRIDGE AVE EAST RIDGE, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (WALKER CO, GA)HEFFNER, JUSTIN THOMAS374 CARLTON RD COALMONT, 37313Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)HINES, ROBERT EDWARD LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYHINTON, TRACY DONELL1611 ANDERSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTHUGHES, JOSHUA RYAN380 PRATER RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJOHNSON, DEBORAH SAMANTHA3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTKENNEDY, REECE NICOLE173 BOWATER RD DELANO, 37325Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLKING, DILLON JOSEPH202 KIMBERLY DR COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELOWE, CAMERON MITCHELLHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCTMALONE, MARK ANTHONY1121 E 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREMANN, KRISTY LYNNHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARTIN, KAYLYN G6574 E BRAINERD RD. APT 1805 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENTMARTINEZ, MAYNOR6919 HIGHWAY 41 JASPER, 37347Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMATTHEWS, TIMOTHY LEE334 CAMPJORDAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR RESALFORFEITURE CAPIAS(POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESMCGOWAN, ARTHUR BANKS122B RIPLEY AVE ADAIRSVILLE, 30103Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MCNABB, BRODERICK SCHULYER2521 6TH AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO GA)MEEKS, THOMAS A43 LARK DR DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARMESNA, DERRICK PATRICKHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMOSIER, ROY LEE295 SUMMERS ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NUDO, ANTHONY W1818 TAFT HWY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEOWENS, MELVIN DEWAYNE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 112 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSIONOWENS, NICHOLAS TYLER6574 SATJANON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPARKER, LARRY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUGH, TREVOR NATHANIEL3825 HIXSON PIKE APT 421 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFELONY EVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDRAY, JOHNNY THOMASHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONROBERTS, ETHAN418 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEAR (PETITION TO REVOKE)ROBINSON, SCOTTIE LEE205 EAST BUNT DRIVE SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSS CONT SUB. )SALAZAR, JACOBO81 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYSARTIN, ANDREW DEWAYNE454 INDIAN MTN ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL211 BARTLOW LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTSHINGLETON, JESSIE WAYNE11229 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37379Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIASIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANASHULTZ, EMILY MARIE2733 KENTWOOD DR KODAK, 377641856Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSIMS, RAVEN RENEE3541 HUGHES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101656Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, KAYNESHA KAY2003 APPLING STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASNOW, IDA1612 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffASSAULTSTANTON, BRADFORD JULIAN3905 REDDING RD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOVER, JOSHUA LEBRON2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD, APT 109 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTUNDERWOOD, GARY LEE280 REDBUD AVE ROSSVILLE, 37401Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffFUGITIVE (GEORGIA - CATOOSA CO.)VANDERGRIFF, GREGORY DEAN329 BRANCH DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY )VARNER, JOSHUA EDWARD1832 OLD RINGGOLD RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF PROBATION(DUI)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(ASSAULT)WALKER, BRIELLE TAKYRA3991 HARVER HILLS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWALLING, JENNIFER MARIE114 REESE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWETHERBEE, BETHANY DANIELLE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILSON, MONTREL DEAUNTE3718 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTDISRUPTING MEETING OR PROCESSIONWOOD, JOHN DAVID2827 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPUBLIC INTOXICATION

Here are the mug shots:

