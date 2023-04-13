Attempted Carjacking Charge At Birchwood Is Dismissed

An attempted carjacking charge at Birchwood in late February has been dismissed against Bradley Wayne Kilgore.

A woman said a man had hit on the window of her car. She called her son, who called police.

Kilgore said in a Facebook post that he lives across from a church and had seen several vehicles stop at the church parking lot. He said he decided to check on the vehicles, saying they were not suppose to be there.

The dismissal was requested by an assistant district attorney after reviewing the case.

