Person In Critical Condition After Shooting On Peebles Street On Sunday Night

A person is in critical condition after being shot on Peebles Street late Sunday night.

Chattanooga Police responded at 10:34 p.m. to the shooting at 1200 Peebles, which is near the Chatt Foundation (Community Kitchen).

P olice said the shooting victim had showed up at a local hospital.

Police were told that th e victim had life-threatening injuries.

P olice are working to determine the details of the incident which is believed to have occurred at the Peeples Street location.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with ANY information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the Atlas One App (Formerly the CPD Mobile App).