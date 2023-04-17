Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
3433 Persimmon Ln Chattanooga, 374062617
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
CHASE, ANDREW N
2620 Middleton Ln Nw Cleveland, 373122382
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO
COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CONNER, BRIANNA DORE
3114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071855
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
COYNE, REBECCA LYNN
1511 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
ELLISON, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
2423 BRIDGE CIR APT.
107 CHATTANOOGA, 374212230
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
EVANS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2313 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ
1310 SEWANEE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GORDON, BRADLEY J
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 374213805
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
GRIFFIN, LANE EDWIN
4567 N FORT CHRISTMAS RD CHRISTMAS, 32709
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GRIFFIN, WYATT AUSTIN
4567 N FORT CHRISTMAS RD CHRISTMAS, 32709
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
HARP, MICAH WARREN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN
6039 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373415923
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER
MAYO, JOSHUA ANDREW
6828 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124056
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
MILLARD, JANET L
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
STALKING
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
NEAL, JAMES BRIAN
2104 NECTOR LANE COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PAYNE, CHAZ D
3114 14TH AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RAMIREZ NOLASCO, DIANA YOLANDA
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
REED, JOSEPHUS JR
717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RODRIGUEZ, JOSE RAMON
2025M OHIO AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SANTIZ REYNOSO, GALDINO
2025 OHIO AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
4313 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
SNIDER, JOHNNIE CALVIN
129 MARRAGANSETTE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152689
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
THOMAS, ROGER
1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374023728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TOCCO, COREY LEE
1413 Timbercrest Ln Chattanooga, 374214628
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS DRIVING
WALKER, RUSSELL LEE
1107 DRESSAGE DR WHITFIELD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GEORGIA)
WILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA
4106 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113146
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
WILLIAMS, MACHIAH
4326 ESTERBROOK DRIVE EAST RIDGETN, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
8270 THOURGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINI
WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
2415 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT
Here are the mug shots:
|ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 01/13/1980
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|ANDERSON, KAYLA DENISE
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 03/08/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 02/06/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|BOYD, LYDELL LEVON
Age at Arrest: 46
Date of Birth: 10/11/1976
Arresting Agency: Dept of Cons.
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|CHASE, ANDREW N
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 12/28/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
- CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
- BURGLARY OF AUTO
|
|CONNER, BRIANNA DORE
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/14/1994
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|COYNE, REBECCA LYNN
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 10/09/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 01/11/2000
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
- VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
|
|DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 05/01/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
|
|ELLISON, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/31/1982
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|EVANS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
Age at Arrest: 24
Date of Birth: 04/27/1998
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
- ASSAULT
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|GORDON, BRADLEY J
Age at Arrest: 39
Date of Birth: 11/01/1983
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
- POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
- DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
- NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
- REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
|
|GRIFFIN, LANE EDWIN
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 08/08/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|HARP, MICAH WARREN
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 06/21/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- CRIMINAL LITTERING
- POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|
|HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN
Age at Arrest: 59
Date of Birth: 03/05/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|LAUDERDALE, WILLIS GRANT
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 05/16/1973
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
|
|LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
Age at Arrest: 34
Date of Birth: 03/31/1989
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MAYO, JOSHUA ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 12/21/1973
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
|
|MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
Age at Arrest: 50
Date of Birth: 10/13/1972
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- INDECENT EXPOSURE
- CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
|
|MENIFEE, MARVIN LUCIOUS
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 12/03/2002
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|MILLARD, JANET L
Age at Arrest: 54
Date of Birth: 06/19/1968
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- STALKING
- ASSAULT
- DISORDERLY CONDUCT
- ASSAULT
- PUBLIC INTOXICATION
|
|MOORE, KAYLEE RASHAY
Age at Arrest: 18
Date of Birth: 01/16/2005
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|NEAL, JAMES BRIAN
Age at Arrest: 53
Date of Birth: 02/12/1970
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|PAYNE, CHAZ D
Age at Arrest: 23
Date of Birth: 03/22/2000
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
|
|RAMIREZ NOLASCO, DIANA YOLANDA
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 11/23/2001
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|REED, JOSEPHUS JR
Age at Arrest: 49
Date of Birth: 03/23/1974
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
- AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
|
|SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
Age at Arrest: 32
Date of Birth: 07/30/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- THEFT OF PROPERTY
|
|SNIDER, JOHNNIE CALVIN
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 09/23/1981
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- DOMESTIC ASSAULT
- INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
|
|THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
Age at Arrest: 58
Date of Birth: 06/11/1964
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
|
|THOMAS, ROGER
Age at Arrest: 35
Date of Birth: 12/12/1987
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|
|WALKER, RUSSELL LEE
Age at Arrest: 52
Date of Birth: 07/24/1970
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GEORGIA)
|
|WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 01/03/1985
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT
|
|WILLIAMS, MACHIAH
Age at Arrest: 28
Date of Birth: 08/25/1994
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
- RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
- DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
|
|WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
Age at Arrest: 21
Date of Birth: 06/11/2001
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
- VOP (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINI
|
|WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
Age at Arrest: 29
Date of Birth: 11/02/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Last Date of Arrest: 04/16/2023
Charge(s):
|