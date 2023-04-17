Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY

1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

3433 Persimmon Ln Chattanooga, 374062617

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CHASE, ANDREW N

2620 Middleton Ln Nw Cleveland, 373122382

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

BURGLARY OF AUTO



COLLINS, CALEB WARREN

95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CONNER, BRIANNA DORE

3114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071855

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COYNE, REBECCA LYNN

1511 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN

1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)



DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN

HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ELLISON, CRYSTAL MICHELLE

2423 BRIDGE CIR APT.

107 CHATTANOOGA, 374212230Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTEVANS, MICHAEL ANTHONY2313 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED BURGLARYASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFFLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ1310 SEWANEE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGORDON, BRADLEY J7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 374213805Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSENO PROOF OF INSURANCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESGRIFFIN, LANE EDWIN4567 N FORT CHRISTMAS RD CHRISTMAS, 32709Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRIFFIN, WYATT AUSTIN4567 N FORT CHRISTMAS RD CHRISTMAS, 32709Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHARP, MICAH WARREN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL LITTERINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN6039 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373415923Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFIRST DEGREE MURDERMAYO, JOSHUA ANDREW6828 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124056Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFMAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTINDECENT EXPOSURECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONMILLARD, JANET L727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSTALKINGASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNEAL, JAMES BRIAN2104 NECTOR LANE COLUMBIA, 38401Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PAYNE, CHAZ D3114 14TH AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAMIREZ NOLASCO, DIANA YOLANDADOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTREED, JOSEPHUS JR717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffIMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONALAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRODRIGUEZ, JOSE RAMON2025M OHIO AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANTIZ REYNOSO, GALDINO2025 OHIO AVE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE4313 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSNIDER, JOHNNIE CALVIN129 MARRAGANSETTE AVE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSTHOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152689Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSTHOMAS, ROGER1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374023728Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARTOCCO, COREY LEE1413 Timbercrest Ln Chattanooga, 374214628Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYRECKLESS DRIVINGWALKER, RUSSELL LEE1107 DRESSAGE DR WHITFIELD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: TWRA Game/FishFUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GEORGIA)WILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA4106 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113146Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTWILLIAMS, MACHIAH4326 ESTERBROOK DRIVE EAST RIDGETN, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDERRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILSON, HARLEY ANDREW8270 THOURGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVOP (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINIWILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON2415 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffHARASSMENT

Here are the mug shots: