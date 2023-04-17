Latest Headlines

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

  • Monday, April 17, 2023

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, JOHN QUINCY
1065 LEE PIKE SODDY DAISY, 373798036
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS
3433 Persimmon Ln Chattanooga, 374062617
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHASE, ANDREW N
2620 Middleton Ln Nw Cleveland, 373122382
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
BURGLARY OF AUTO

COLLINS, CALEB WARREN
95 COUNTY RD 370 STEVENSON, 35772
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION 39160301
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONNER, BRIANNA DORE
3114 14TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071855
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

COYNE, REBECCA LYNN
1511 DALLAS LAKE RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

DAWSON, DESTINY DAWN
1024 COUNTY ROAD 127 PISGAH, 35765
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)

DURHAM, BRUCE ALLEN
HOMELESS CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

ELLISON, CRYSTAL MICHELLE
2423 BRIDGE CIR APT.

107 CHATTANOOGA, 374212230
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

EVANS, MICHAEL ANTHONY
2313 BUFFALO LN SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY
ASSAULT
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE
515 ROYAL CREST DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)
VOP (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)

FRANCISCO-JUAREZ, GASPAR CRUZ
1310 SEWANEE DR EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GORDON, BRADLEY J
7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 374213805
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

GRIFFIN, LANE EDWIN
4567 N FORT CHRISTMAS RD CHRISTMAS, 32709
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GRIFFIN, WYATT AUSTIN
4567 N FORT CHRISTMAS RD CHRISTMAS, 32709
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

HARP, MICAH WARREN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL LITTERING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HOOD, SAMUAL FRANKLIN
6039 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373415923
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

LOWE, RENYETTA MICHELLE
1809 RUBIO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FIRST DEGREE MURDER

MAYO, JOSHUA ANDREW
6828 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124056
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

MAYS, CHRISTOPHER KEITH
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
INDECENT EXPOSURE
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

MILLARD, JANET L
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
STALKING
ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
ASSAULT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

NEAL, JAMES BRIAN
2104 NECTOR LANE COLUMBIA, 38401
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PAYNE, CHAZ D
3114 14TH AVE APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RAMIREZ NOLASCO, DIANA YOLANDA
DOES NOT KNOW ADDRESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

REED, JOSEPHUS JR
717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
IMPERSONATION OF LICENSED PROFESSIONAL
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RODRIGUEZ, JOSE RAMON
2025M OHIO AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SANTIZ REYNOSO, GALDINO
2025 OHIO AVE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SHERARD, ANTHONY CLARENCE
4313 TENNESSEE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY

SNIDER, JOHNNIE CALVIN
129 MARRAGANSETTE AVE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

THOMAS, DOUGLAS JOHN
5840 LAKE RESORT TER CHATTANOOGA, 374152689
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

THOMAS, ROGER
1104 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374023728
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TOCCO, COREY LEE
1413 Timbercrest Ln Chattanooga, 374214628
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
RECKLESS DRIVING

WALKER, RUSSELL LEE
1107 DRESSAGE DR WHITFIELD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: TWRA Game/Fish
FUGITIVE (WHITFIELD CO GEORGIA)

WILLIAMS, CHRISTIAN ELISHA
4106 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113146
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILLIAMS, LABRANDIT KENITEZ
2813 CALHOUN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT

WILLIAMS, MACHIAH
4326 ESTERBROOK DRIVE EAST RIDGETN, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
ASSAULT ON FIRST RESPONDER
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WILSON, HARLEY ANDREW
8270 THOURGHBRED DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VOP (VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINI

WILSON, MICHAEL SHANNON
2415 NORTH CREST RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
HARASSMENT

