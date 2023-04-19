Walden Says Fox News Payment To Dominion Vindicates Local Handling Of Elections

Hamilton County Election Commission Chairman Mike Walden said the fact that Fox News paid $787.5 million to Dominion Voting System to settle a lawsuit helps vindicate handling of the local elections.

Hamilton County is the only county in the state currently using Dominion voting machines.

Chairman Walden noted that the commission earlier heard from a number of citizens questioning the validity of local elections.

He noted that no one from the group was at the Wednesday commission meeting.

Scott Allen, election administrator, said the Dominion system at the office is 10 years old and needs replacing.

He said the office plans to go out for proposals soon on a replacement system.

As specified earlier by the commission, the office will continue to use hand-marked paper ballots.

Mr. Allen said currently that Dominion is not certified in the state of Tennessee going forward, but it might come into compliance. He said five companies are certified, but one of those does not feature paper ballots.

He said the cost of a new system would be around $2 million. He said the cost would be reimbursed by the state.