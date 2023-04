A motorcyclist died in a wreck on Tunnel Boulevard early Sunday morning.

The victim was identified as Malik Noorwood.

P olice were alerted to the crash at 3:21 a.m.

It was in the 2400 block of Tunnel Boulevard.

P olice found a downed rider who was deceased upon arrival. It is believed the rider lost control for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.