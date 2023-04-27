2 Arrests Made In Murder On Peeples Street

Chattanooga Police fugitive investigators have made arrests in the homicide of Rickey Johnson and shooting of Jeffrey Smith on Peeples Street.

Fugitive officers arrested Cordarus Jones on Thursday afternoon and arrested Dasiah Green two days ago.

Police said b oth were connected to the shooting death of Rickey Johnson and shooting of Jeffrey Smith at 1200 Peeples Street last Sunday.

Green has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder and facilitation of first-degree murder.

Jones has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree murder and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.