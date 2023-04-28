Missing Chattanooga Teenager Is Located - And Other Collegedale Police Calls

An officer made contact with an individual walking in the 10500 block of Lee Highway who was found to be a missing teenager that Chattanooga police had been searching for the day prior. The teenager was returned to their home and their parents. Chattanooga police were also notified.



A minor parking lot crash was reported in the parking lot of the Apison Crossing plaza.

A Collegedale fugitive was transported from the Bradley County Jail to the Hamilton County Jail and booked on bond revocation warrants from traffic related charges.

A Collegedale fugitive was booked on a petition to revoke bond warrant from an original drug paraphernalia charge.

Bonding agents surrendered a Collegedale fugitive with bond revocation warrants from an original traffic charge.

An officer took a deceptive practice report from an individual in the 9300 block of Caddo Lane after they had discovered fraudulent activity in their bank account.

Police and fire personnel responded to an evacuated women’s dormitory at Southern Adventist University for a fire alarm. It was found that a resident had burnt a fish they had been cooking. The fire department made sure that there wasn’t an active fire.

An officer made contact with an individual in the 9900 block of Apison Pike who was walking home from work after their ride had failed to show. Due to the storms and rain the officer provided the individual a ride to their house.

Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Farm Bureau Insurance office in the 5500 block of Little Debbie Parkway. Everything checked out ok.

An alarm was activated at Rhodes Storage in the 5100 block of Ooltewah Ringgold Road. Everything checked out ok.



