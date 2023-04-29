City Seeks $4,729,252 Grant For Alton Park Connector

The city is seeking a $4,729,252 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund to go toward the third phase of the Alton Park Connector.

The trail is slated to go along an old abandoned rail line from Alton Park to the Riverwalk, crossing South Broad Street near WDEF TV.

Total project cost is listed at $9,516,956.

The city's part is put at $4,789,804.

The city thus far has funded $712,187. New city funding required is $3,949,642.

The project goes by a large new apartment development at Williams Street and West 33rd Street. Developers of that project have built a section of the trail.

There were once several rail lines going to Alton Park, including this spur from the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railroad. It went out of operation some 15 years ago.