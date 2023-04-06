Latest Headlines

Billy Parker, Longtime Mountain Mirror Publisher, Southern Artist, Dies At Florida Home

  • Thursday, April 6, 2023
Billy Parker watercolor of the Little Brown Church
Billy Parker watercolor of the Little Brown Church

William "Billy" Parker, longtime publisher of the Mountain Mirror and Southern artist, has died at his Florida home.

Mr. Parker produced a large body of unique watercolors that were featured on the cover of each issue of the Mirror.

Mr. Parker was born and raised in the South. Although his immediate family lived in Chattanooga where he was educated, much of his childhood was spent with his grandparents who operated a cotton plantation in South Georgia. He later wrote a book that included much of his memories in the cotton country. He attended public grammar schools and graduated from the McCallie School.

Mr. Parker entered the University of Tennessee’s School of Journalism, where he graduated with honors in 1960. During his senior year he wrote promotional columns for Life Magazine.  

Following graduation, he took a job as general assignment reporter for the Chattanooga Times. For a short time he was vice president of an advertising firm and later became director of communications for the Tennessee Valley Public Power Association.

In 1987, Mr. Parker founded the Mountain City Publishing Company which publishes The Signal Mountain Mirror and the Lookout Mountain Mirror.

Mr. Parker has served on the boards of the Hunter Museum of American Art, the Chattanooga History Center and the Forest Hills Cemetery.

In 2010, appeared his first book, “Painting along the Way,” a narrative of life in the South, illustrated by many of his own watercolors.

He later published the book, “An Empire Divided, Atlanta And Chattanooga Family Dynasties From The Early Days Of Coca-Cola.” which encompasses much of the history of Coca-Cola. Research for the book was gathered at the Atlanta History Center and the Woodruff Library at Emory. 

Mountain City Publishing Co. Inc. is Chattanooga's oldest community news source. The Lookout Mountain Mirror has operated for over 33 years and the Signal Mountain Mirror for 22 years.  

Mr. Parker’s family includes his wife, Margaret, his daughter, Lucia and two grandchildren.

Lucia Parker is the current Mirror publisher.

