  • Sunday, April 28, 2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANNER, LAYTHANIEL DEWAYNE
1121 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BRINKLEY, TERESA ANN
803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122955
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

CLARK, JEFFRY L
33914 WESTERN RD ALBEMARLE, 28001
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO
1207 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

COOTS, EDWARD TIMOTHY
511 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M
1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE
5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DYE, JOHN ADAM
313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY
2124 VALLEY VIEW RD JOELTON, 370809000
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

GARRIDO, MINDY KRISTIN
6696 GRAPESHOT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 55080136
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 55080120
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

HAVEN, STEPHEN M
9021 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

IVERSON, LAWRENCE
1072 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
1901 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LEE, DAVID ALAN
547 CLINGMANS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ-RAFAEL, ANGELICA
5515 WOODLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MASSENGALE, BILLY DEWAYNE
11114 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
VIOLATION OF NO PERSONAL FLOTATION DEVICE
VIOLATION OF NO FIRE EXTINGUISHER

MCKEEL, KAYLEE G
1380 ORBIT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE

MIYAMOTO, COURTNEY LYN
1903 E. 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
3114 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061834
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

PEDRO, PEDRO F
2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

RODEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
215 WHITT ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
ASSAULT

STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
727 E 11STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062817
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

THOMASON, JESSICA BROOKE
4509 PEBBLE CREEK WAY COHUTTA, 30710
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency:
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

WALKER, DEONTE JAQUEL
1304 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
OPEN CONTAINER LAW
EVADING ARREST 39160603 (FELONY EVADING)
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WESS, HAILEY ANISSA
516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff
THEFT OF PROPERTY

WEST, RICHARD A
2400 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

WORKMAN, GARY EUGENE
6021 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

BRANNER, LAYTHANIEL DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 09/15/1990
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CLARK, JEFFRY L
Age at Arrest: 43
Date of Birth: 08/21/1974
Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
COOTS, EDWARD TIMOTHY
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 04/27/1957
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
  • TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M
Age at Arrest: 25
Date of Birth: 04/30/1998
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 11/15/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE
Age at Arrest: 41
Date of Birth: 02/10/1983
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417
  • POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DYE, JOHN ADAM
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 12/10/1984
Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
  • POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY
Age at Arrest: 27
Date of Birth: 05/08/1996
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
GARRIDO, MINDY KRISTIN
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 02/16/1987
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • OPEN CONTAINER LAW
  • IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
  • DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 55080136
  • DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 55080120
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
HAVEN, STEPHEN M
Age at Arrest: 55
Date of Birth: 12/05/1968
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
IVERSON, LAWRENCE
Age at Arrest: 44
Date of Birth: 10/18/1979
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
KEY, PERNELL LASHUN
Age at Arrest: 38
Date of Birth: 05/23/1985
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOPEZ-RAFAEL, ANGELICA
Age at Arrest: 37
Date of Birth: 01/02/1987
Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • PUBLIC INTOXICATION
  • DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
MASSENGALE, BILLY DEWAYNE
Age at Arrest: 48
Date of Birth: 12/19/1975
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS
  • VIOLATION OF NO PERSONAL FLOTATION DEVICE
  • VIOLATION OF NO FIRE EXTINGUISHER
MCKEEL, KAYLEE G
Age at Arrest: 20
Date of Birth: 09/18/2003
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
MIYAMOTO, COURTNEY LYN
Age at Arrest: 40
Date of Birth: 10/12/1983
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 09/15/1992
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
PEDRO, PEDRO F
Age at Arrest: 56
Date of Birth: 08/10/1967
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
RODEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN
Age at Arrest: 45
Date of Birth: 01/08/1979
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
  • ASSAULT
STANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE
Age at Arrest: 33
Date of Birth: 07/04/1990
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II


THOMASON, JESSICA BROOKE
Age at Arrest: 30
Date of Birth: 09/03/1993
Arresting Agency:

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
WESS, HAILEY ANISSA
Age at Arrest: 31
Date of Birth: 04/03/1993
Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • THEFT OF PROPERTY
WEST, RICHARD A
Age at Arrest: 61
Date of Birth: 09/03/1962
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Last Date of Arrest: 04/27/2024
Charge(s):
  • DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



