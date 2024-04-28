Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRANNER, LAYTHANIEL DEWAYNE

1121 DOUBLE S ROAD DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRINKLEY, TERESA ANN

803 S MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374122955

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)



CLARK, JEFFRY L

33914 WESTERN RD ALBEMARLE, 28001

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



CONNER, CEDRIC ANTONIO

1207 GROVE STREET APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE



COOTS, EDWARD TIMOTHY

511 GADD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CROWDER, KAYLESHIA M

1811 WESTPARK DRIVE COLUMBUS, 31907

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRUSE, LAUREL SKYE

19811 RIVER CANYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT OF PROPERTY



DELVALLE, LUCAS GEORGE

5425 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF FENTANYL FOR RESALE 39170417

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE 39170417

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DYE, JOHN ADAM

313 W MIDVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFINLEY, JUSTIN GREGORY2124 VALLEY VIEW RD JOELTON, 370809000Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGARRIDO, MINDY KRISTIN6696 GRAPESHOT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyOPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE 55080136DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE 55080120DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHAVEN, STEPHEN M9021 HWY 58 HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffAGGRAVATED ASSAULTIVERSON, LAWRENCE1072 10TH ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KEY, PERNELL LASHUN1901 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEE, DAVID ALAN547 CLINGMANS LN CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ-RAFAEL, ANGELICA5515 WOODLAND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASSENGALE, BILLY DEWAYNE11114 MULLINS COVE RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTSVIOLATION OF NO PERSONAL FLOTATION DEVICEVIOLATION OF NO FIRE EXTINGUISHERMCKEEL, KAYLEE G1380 ORBIT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEMIYAMOTO, COURTNEY LYN1903 E. 12TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OAKLEY, TADARREL LEBRON3114 Dodson Ave Chattanooga, 374061834Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPEDRO, PEDRO F2106 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071061Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RODEN, CHRISTOPHER LYNN215 WHITT ROAD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30750Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGASSAULTSTANFORD, AUBREY JEROME LEE727 E 11STREET HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374062817Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IITHOMASON, JESSICA BROOKE4509 PEBBLE CREEK WAY COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)WALKER, DEONTE JAQUEL1304 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374111557Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeOPEN CONTAINER LAWEVADING ARREST 39160603 (FELONY EVADING)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWESS, HAILEY ANISSA516 HALLS VALLEY RD TRION, 30753Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: HC SheriffTHEFT OF PROPERTYWEST, RICHARD A2400 E 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWORKMAN, GARY EUGENE6021 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

Here are the mug shots:

