Large Public Works Projects At Lookout Mountain, Ga., Nearing Completion

The public works department in Lookout Mountain, Ga. has caught up on the big projects that have taken away from their routine work. They are now able to resume routine brush collection and will soon be back on a two-week cycle, said Kevin Leckenby, the council’s liaison with the department. Other on-going work includes the gas line replacement along Scenic Highway that is in the final phase. Work will continue until all the yards and driveways have been returned to their original condition. Replacing gas lines along Wood Nymph continues while the underlying rock is dealt with.

During April, public works employees completed the installation of a new scoreboard at Fairyland School. Another special project they are working on is to repair the sidewalks in areas where they have warped because of flaws in the original construction. In the last month, two sections were repaired and the work will continue when the city is made aware that it is needed. A culvert that runs beneath Lula Lake Road between Turnberry Road and McCallie Lane is a high priority but it cannot be worked on until water stops flowing through it, said the councilman.



Cleaning and repointing the Fairyland archway on Hardy Road is coming up, and Councilman Leckenby said it is a bigger job than can be done by the city employees so the work will be subbed out. Prices will be solicited so that a contract can be approved for the work at the next council meeting.

Last year, the city bought an overgrown lot at the corner of Cinderella Road and Red Riding Hood Trail to add to the city owned green spaces. The first steps to convert it into a new pocket park was clearing the underbrush and planting grass that was done by Gabe McDonald. A small bridge was exposed, and landscaping it will be done by the city’s beautification committee in the future.

After a lot of study, preparations are underway to correct stormwater problems throughout the city. Councilman Tony Towns assembled a group of experts who have identified and prioritized areas to begin the work to control water runoff. The next step, he said, will be to take an inventory of resources which the city already owns that can be utilized for the work. One of the areas of concern is behind Fairyland School, and the councilman will work with Walker County to make the stormwater improvements needed on the school property.

The activity report for the fire and police departments in April was prepared by Chief Dewayne Steele and presented by Fire and Police Commissioner Taylor Watson. She said the report shows that the police are doing their jobs and cracking down on speeders. During the month, police patrolled 3,200 miles, made 44 traffic stops that resulted in 23 citations and 21 warnings and 45 drivers were stopped for traffic control around the school. Three suspicious persons and two suspicious vehicles were investigated. Police responded to five burglar alarms during the month, assisted citizens 25 times, motorists three times and the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police Department once. And there were seven fire calls answered and two medical calls in April.

Chief Steele was given authorization to buy a new 2024 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor for the cost of $43,000. The old SUV will be kept and used by the department. Car decals are available now at city hall and can be bought for $5 until June when the price will increase to $10.

The final contract for rehabilitation of the city’s sewer pumping station is now in the hands of CTI Engineers, which designed the system. Wes Hasden, chairman of the Lookout Mountain, Ga. sewer advisory board, told the council he expects to hear that the plan is finalized and approved in the coming week.

Vice Mayor Arch Willingham received approval for the appointment of Joseph Persinger and Bob Askew as new members to the city’s board of zoning appeals and for David Brooks to serve as vice chairman of that board.