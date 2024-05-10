Latest Headlines

Large Public Works Projects At Lookout Mountain, Ga., Nearing Completion

  • Friday, May 10, 2024
  • Gail Perry

The public works department in Lookout Mountain, Ga. has caught up on the big projects that have taken away from their routine work. They are now able to resume routine brush collection and will soon be back on a two-week cycle, said Kevin Leckenby, the council’s liaison with the department. Other on-going work includes the gas line replacement along Scenic Highway that is in the final phase. Work will continue until all the yards and driveways have been returned to their original condition. Replacing gas lines along Wood Nymph continues while the underlying rock is dealt with.

During April, public works employees completed the installation of a new scoreboard at Fairyland School.  Another special project they are working on is to repair the sidewalks in areas where they have warped because of flaws in the original construction. In the last month, two sections were repaired and the work will continue when the city is made aware that it is needed. A culvert that runs beneath Lula Lake Road between Turnberry Road and McCallie Lane is a high priority but it cannot be worked on until water stops flowing through it, said the councilman.

Cleaning and repointing the Fairyland archway on Hardy Road is coming up, and Councilman Leckenby said it is a bigger job than can be done by the city employees so the work will be subbed out. Prices will be solicited so that a contract can be approved for the work at the next council meeting.

Last year, the city bought an overgrown lot at the corner of Cinderella Road and Red Riding Hood Trail to add to the city owned green spaces. The first steps to convert it into a new pocket park was clearing the underbrush and planting grass that was done by Gabe McDonald. A small bridge was exposed, and landscaping it will be done by the city’s beautification committee in the future.

After a lot of study, preparations are underway to correct stormwater problems throughout the city. Councilman Tony Towns assembled a group of experts who have identified and prioritized areas to begin the work to control water runoff. The next step, he said, will be to take an inventory of resources which the city already owns that can be utilized for the work. One of the areas of concern is behind Fairyland School, and the councilman will work with Walker County to make the stormwater improvements needed on the school property.  

The activity report for the fire and police departments in April was prepared by Chief Dewayne Steele and presented by Fire and Police Commissioner Taylor Watson. She said the report shows that the police are doing their jobs and cracking down on speeders.  During the month, police patrolled 3,200 miles, made 44 traffic stops that resulted in  23 citations and 21 warnings and 45 drivers were stopped for traffic control around the school. Three suspicious persons and two suspicious vehicles were investigated. Police responded to five burglar alarms during the month, assisted citizens 25 times, motorists three times and the Lookout Mountain, Tn., Police Department once. And there were seven fire calls answered and two medical calls in April.

Chief Steele was given authorization to buy a new 2024 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor for the cost of $43,000. The old SUV will be kept and used by the department. Car decals are available now at city hall and can  be bought for $5 until June when the price will increase to $10.

The final contract for rehabilitation of the city’s sewer pumping station is now in the hands of CTI Engineers, which designed the system. Wes Hasden, chairman of the Lookout Mountain, Ga. sewer advisory board, told the council he expects to hear that the plan is finalized and approved in the coming week.

Vice Mayor Arch Willingham received approval for the appointment of Joseph Persinger and Bob Askew as new members to the city’s board of zoning appeals and for David Brooks to serve as vice chairman of that board.

Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
Trenton Man Convicted Of Child Rape And Child Molestation
The public works department in Lookout Mountain, Ga. has caught up on the big projects that have taken away from their routine work. They are now able to resume routine brush collection and will ... more

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces the following weather related road closure updates for Friday: Reports of Wires Down / Trees Down / Hazards The following locations ... more

Hamilton is coming to Hamilton County. The Tivoli Foundation announced its upcoming Broadway series, which will include 16 performances of the acclaimed musical. Also to be featured ... more

SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Best of Grizzard - New York City
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
Dennis E. “Denny” Hixon
Maxine Rimasfski Warren
Royellen Russell Lamarre
