Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BRAVO DIAZ, BRYAN

718 CARUTHERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112408

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DAVIS, KEOSHA CINQEER

2253 E 24TH ST.

Here are the mug shots:

Age at Arrest: 61

Date of Birth: 09/22/1962

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 05/09/2024

Charge(s):

