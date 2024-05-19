2 Men Drown After Falling Off Riverpark Boat Ramp On Saturday Night

Two men drowned after falling off the boat ramp at the Tennessee Riverpark on Saturday night.

Chattanooga Fire and other agencies responded on the tragic incident on the Tennessee River.

At 7:42 p.m., CFD units were dispatched to 4063 Amnicola Highway for an Emergency on the Water. First responders congregated at the boat ramp at the Riverpark in the ongoing operation, which soon went into recovery mode.

The two men fell in the water and they were not seen coming out. One deceased drowning victim was located and crews continued searching for the other. His body was eventually found.

Chattanooga firefighters, including Fireboat 10, went on the call, along with Dallas Bay Fire & Rescue’s Dive Team, CPD, Hamilton County EMS, and Hamilton County STARS.