Latest Headlines

Davidson Road Closed And Other Weather Related Emergency Road Closure Updates Announced

  • Friday, May 10, 2024
The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces the following weather related road closure updates for Friday:
 

Reports of  Wires Down / Trees Down / Hazards
 
The following locations are closed or have limited access.

New incidents (full closures in bold):
• Davidson Road at Gunbarrel Road (road completely flooded)

Active incidents (full closures in bold):
• 6400 Grubb Road (full closure)
• 5422 Old Hixson Pike (full closure) 
• 4800 Gann Store Rd (full closure)
• 1200 Talley Road (full closure)

Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers or traffic control devices in these areas. 

EPB and Public Works crews are still working throughout the city to restore service to roads and utilities.
Intermittent, unannounced closures may occur for the next couple of days in the hardest impacted areas.  Continue to use caution when driving.

Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.
Latest Headlines
Davidson Road Closed And Other Weather Related Emergency Road Closure Updates Announced
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
Cleveland State Baseball Beats Chattanooga State In Region Semifinals
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Hamilton Will Be Part Of Upcoming Tivoli Broadway Series
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
CSAS Soccer Proves To Be Among The Area's Best; Claim 4-A Title
  • Prep Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Breaking News
Davidson Road Closed And Other Weather Related Emergency Road Closure Updates Announced
  • 5/10/2024

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces the following weather related road closure updates for Friday: Reports of Wires Down / Trees Down / Hazards The following locations ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/10/2024

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALFORD, CHRISTINE ELAINE 6117 PEBBLEBROOK LN MCDONALD, 37353 Age at Arrest: 57 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ... more

Dr. Robertson Says Students Who Didn't Make It To School Won't Be Penalized
  • 5/9/2024

Hamilton County Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson released the following statement concerning the morning's two-hour delay in opening schools: "The safety of students and staff is always ... more

Breaking News
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
  • 5/9/2024
Lookout Mountain Man Facing 20 Years In Prison In Child Sex/Dog Case
  • 5/9/2024
Woman Charged As Driver Of Getaway Car In Eastgate Loop "Execution" Murder
Woman Charged As Driver Of Getaway Car In Eastgate Loop "Execution" Murder
  • 5/9/2024
CPD Officer Has Minor Injuries After Tree Falls On Patrol Vehicle
CPD Officer Has Minor Injuries After Tree Falls On Patrol Vehicle
  • 5/9/2024
Storm Closes Many Roads, Facilities In Dalton
Storm Closes Many Roads, Facilities In Dalton
  • 5/9/2024
Opinion
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Our Elections Should Not Be Partisan
  • 5/9/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/10/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Ignores Its Own Identity, Mission In Impasse With Memorial
  • 5/9/2024
Stop Prioritizing Profits Over Patients - And Response (2)
  • 5/8/2024
Sports
Mocs Softball Win 10-1 In SoCon Tournament Opener
  • 5/9/2024
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
  • 5/10/2024
Thursday's Lookouts Game Postponed Due To Wet Field Conditions
  • 5/9/2024
UTC Women Set For National Golf Invitational
  • 5/9/2024
Lookouts Sweep Double Header
Lookouts Sweep Double Header
  • 5/9/2024
Happenings
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
  • 5/9/2024
Artists Needed For Project On Rossville BLVD Corridor
  • 5/9/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 5/9/2024
Lake Resort Drive Closed Friday
  • 5/9/2024
Children’s Nutrition Program Of Haiti Has Walk-A-Thon Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Entertainment
7 Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Their Musical Productions At 1st Annual Jewel Awards Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/9/2024
Local Tambourinist Dixon Blake Callahan Joins The Rolling Stones
  • 5/8/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy To Perform At Carnegie Hall
  • 5/6/2024
Opinion
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Our Elections Should Not Be Partisan
  • 5/9/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/10/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
CBL Properties Has Strong Result For 1st Quarter
  • 5/10/2024
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
  • 5/9/2024
Fugitive Apprehended Only To Be Released Due To Jail Being Full - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 2-8
  • 5/9/2024
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
  • 5/9/2024
Student Scene
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Public Education Foundation’s STEM Teaching Fellows Demonstrate Excellence In Future Focused Education Practices
  • 5/9/2024
TCAT At Chattanooga State Named National Models Of Excellence School At 2024 SkillsUSA
  • 5/9/2024
Living Well
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
  • 5/9/2024
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/9/2024
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
  • 5/9/2024
Trek Thru Truth Emerging Children’s Museum Announces New Marketing, Grant Efforts
  • 5/8/2024
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Barbecue On June 2
  • 5/8/2024
Obituaries
Earl Nelson Condra (Whitwell)
  • 5/9/2024
Betty Jean Atchley
Betty Jean Atchley
  • 5/9/2024
Edward F. Lundwall, Jr.
Edward F. Lundwall, Jr.
  • 5/9/2024