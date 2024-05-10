Davidson Road Closed And Other Weather Related Emergency Road Closure Updates Announced

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces the following weather related road closure updates for Friday:Reports of Wires Down / Trees Down / HazardsThe following locations are closed or have limited access.New incidents (full closures in bold):• Davidson Road at Gunbarrel Road (road completely flooded)Active incidents (full closures in bold):• 6400 Grubb Road (full closure)• 5422 Old Hixson Pike (full closure)• 4800 Gann Store Rd (full closure)• 1200 Talley Road (full closure)Please obey any instructions from law enforcement, flaggers or traffic control devices in these areas.EPB and Public Works crews are still working throughout the city to restore service to roads and utilities.Intermittent, unannounced closures may occur for the next couple of days in the hardest impacted areas. Continue to use caution when driving.Please report flooded locations or trees down by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 AM-5 PM Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525.