Latest Headlines

Trenton Man Convicted Of Child Rape And Child Molestation

  • Friday, May 10, 2024
James Clay Mayo
James Clay Mayo

A 25-year-old Trenton, Ga., man has been convicted of statutory rape, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in Dade County Superior Court.

Authorities said James Clay Mayo, in late 2021 when he was 21, began a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl whom he met over social media.

In February 2022, Dade County 911 received a call of a suspicious vehicle backed into a dark area of someone’s property at night. As Dade County deputies arrived in the area the vehicle was observed committing a traffic violation and was stopped. A deputy approached the vehicle and, while speaking with the driver Mayo, he noticed the minor female in the passenger seat and could smell alcohol coming from the vehicle.

Deputies also noticed that Mayo had a picture of the minor child on his instrument cluster. Eventually, Mayo would admit that he purchased the alcohol for the minor child; however he denied being in a relationship with the child. Mayo was subsequently arrested for providing alcohol to a minor.

The next day, Mayo was interviewed by Detective Misty McConathy of the Dade County Sheriff’s office. At first, Mayo denied being in a relationship with the child, giving varying accounts about how he met her and why she was with him in his vehicle the night before. Eventually, Mayo admitted that he was in a relationship with the child and that he had sex with the child on multiple occasions.

Mayo’s trial was held before a Dade County jury. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorney David Wolfe presented the case to the jury over the course of the two-day trial presided over by Superior Court Judge Brian House.

At trial, digital evidence recovered from Mayo’s phone was presented to the jury. This evidence included text messages between Mayo and some of his friends where Mayo was told by multiple people that the minor child was only 13 years old. In other text messages, Mayo admitted that the child’s mother and other family members told him of the child’s age and also advised him not to come around her.

In addition to the text messages, pictures and videos showing Mayo and the minor child in various states of undress in bed were presented to the jury.

Upon the completion of the two-day trial, the jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding Mayo guilty of statutory rape, child molestation, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Assistant District Attorney Wolfe was assisted both before and during the trial by Victim Witness Advocate Ashley Nicholson and District Attorney’s Office Investigator Christy Smith, both of whom played an in invaluable role in the meeting and organizing of all the witnesses as well as the organizing, collating, production of the over 250 pictures, videos, and text messages recovered from Mayo’s phone, it was stated.

Mayo remains in the Dade County Jail awaiting sentencing. He is facing up to 20 years in prison. 

Latest Headlines
Covenant Baseball Ends Season In Conference Tournament
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Mocs Softball Falls To UNCG; Mocs To Play In Consolation Bracket
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered
Detective Says Cleaners Found Large Amounts Of Blood At Apartment Where Jasmine Pace Was Allegedly Murdered
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
School Board Postpones Budget Vote Until June 20
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
  • Sports
  • 5/10/2024
Trenton Man Convicted Of Child Rape And Child Molestation
Trenton Man Convicted Of Child Rape And Child Molestation
  • Breaking News
  • 5/10/2024
Breaking News
Large Public Works Projects At Lookout Mountain, Ga., Nearing Completion
  • 5/10/2024

The public works department in Lookout Mountain, Ga. has caught up on the big projects that have taken away from their routine work. They are now able to resume routine brush collection and will ... more

Davidson Road Closed And Other Weather Related Emergency Road Closure Updates Announced
  • 5/10/2024

The Chattanooga Division of Transportation announces the following weather related road closure updates for Friday: Reports of Wires Down / Trees Down / Hazards The following locations ... more

Hamilton Will Be Part Of Upcoming Tivoli Broadway Series
  • 5/10/2024

Hamilton is coming to Hamilton County. The Tivoli Foundation announced its upcoming Broadway series, which will include 16 performances of the acclaimed musical. Also to be featured ... more

Breaking News
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 5/10/2024
Roads Up Lookout Finally Reopen; Storm Damages Homes At Dallas Bay
  • 5/9/2024
Dr. Robertson Says Students Who Didn't Make It To School Won't Be Penalized
  • 5/9/2024
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
SWAT Team Responds To Cobblestone Hill Drive For Reports Of Shots Fired
  • 5/9/2024
Lookout Mountain Man Facing 20 Years In Prison In Child Sex/Dog Case
  • 5/9/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
  • 5/10/2024
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/10/2024
BlueCross BlueShield Ignores Its Own Identity, Mission In Impasse With Memorial
  • 5/9/2024
Our Elections Should Not Be Partisan
  • 5/9/2024
Sports
Mocs Softball Win 10-1 In SoCon Tournament Opener
  • 5/9/2024
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
Randy Smith: In Defense Of Angel Reese
  • 5/10/2024
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
#1 Vols Hit The Road For Midstate Battle At #25 Commodores
  • 5/10/2024
Thursday's Lookouts Game Postponed Due To Wet Field Conditions
  • 5/9/2024
UTC Women Set For National Golf Invitational
  • 5/9/2024
Happenings
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
ArtsBuild Seeks Applicants For The Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute
  • 5/9/2024
Artists Needed For Project On Rossville BLVD Corridor
  • 5/9/2024
This Week In The Arts
  • 5/9/2024
Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Commemoration Is May 13 At the Jewish Cultural Center
  • 5/10/2024
"I Want To See if I Can Find My Teeth: How Battlefield Injures Changed Soldiers" Program Is May 25
  • 5/10/2024
Entertainment
7 Area Schools Gather To Celebrate Their Musical Productions At 1st Annual Jewel Awards Saturday
  • 5/9/2024
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
Chattanooga Live Music Upcoming Events
  • 5/9/2024
Best of Grizzard - New York City
Best of Grizzard - New York City
  • 5/10/2024
Local Tambourinist Dixon Blake Callahan Joins The Rolling Stones
  • 5/8/2024
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
Best Of Grizzard - Baseball Attendance
  • 5/7/2024
Opinion
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
Mark Caldwell: Profiles of Valor: Roddie Edmonds
  • 5/10/2024
Impressed By Tyner Students' Participation In Quantum Days
  • 5/9/2024
Send Your Opinions To Chattanoogan.com; Include Your Full Name, Address, Phone Number For Verification
  • 5/10/2024
Dining
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
UT Extension Hosts Canning And Freezing Classes In June And July
  • 5/8/2024
Nic & Norman's Expanding Its Footprint At The Choo Choo
  • 5/3/2024
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
Chattanooga Burger Week Crowns Winner Of The Best Burger Of Burger Week
  • 4/25/2024
Business/Government
CBL Properties Has Strong Result For 1st Quarter
  • 5/10/2024
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
4 Local Companies Awarded National Youth Apprenticeship Funding To Expand Opportunities
  • 5/9/2024
Fugitive Apprehended Only To Be Released Due To Jail Being Full - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
Micro-Home Community Is Planned In Eastdale
  • 5/10/2024
Real Estate Transfers For May 2-8
  • 5/9/2024
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
Habitat's Women Build Brunch Raises $120,000
  • 5/9/2024
Student Scene
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
EPB ArtSpark Goes To School Highlights Student Creativity And Beautifies Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Public Education Foundation’s STEM Teaching Fellows Demonstrate Excellence In Future Focused Education Practices
  • 5/9/2024
TCAT At Chattanooga State Named National Models Of Excellence School At 2024 SkillsUSA
  • 5/9/2024
Living Well
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
YMCA Of Metropolitan Chattanooga Welcomes New CFO And CMO To Leadership Team
  • 5/9/2024
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
Erlanger Believe Bash Exceeds $1 Million For Children’s Hospital At Erlanger
  • 5/9/2024
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
Growing Together: Hunger Relief Organizations Convene In Chattanooga
  • 5/9/2024
Memories
Properties Considered For The National Register Of Historic Places At State Review Board Meeting
  • 5/8/2024
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
Grave Marking Of Private Joseph Holt, War Of 1812 Patriot Held In Haley, Tn.
  • 5/1/2024
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
Historian Tyler Boyd To Speak On Old-Time Politics In Polk County
  • 5/1/2024
Outdoors
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
White Oak Mountain Ranger: Fox Squirrel Stew
  • 5/4/2024
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
Lake Sturgeon Release Links Tennessee With Wisconsin's Wolf River
  • 5/2/2024
Open House At Fall Creek Falls Will Address Restoration Plans
  • 5/2/2024
Travel
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
Barcelona, Spain Is Uniquely Beautiful
  • 5/4/2024
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
Tennessee State Parks, TWRA Partner With American Canoe Association For Kayaking 101 Instruction To Kick Off National Safe Boating Week
  • 4/30/2024
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
Tennessee Aquarium Named Country’s Best Aquarium In Newsweek Readers’ Choice Poll
  • 4/29/2024
Church
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
Bob Tamasy: Finding Ourselves Stuck In God's Waiting Room
  • 5/9/2024
Trek Thru Truth Emerging Children’s Museum Announces New Marketing, Grant Efforts
  • 5/8/2024
St. Francis Of Assisi Episcopal Church Hosts Annual Barbecue On June 2
  • 5/8/2024
Obituaries
Dennis E. “Denny” Hixon
Dennis E. “Denny” Hixon
  • 5/10/2024
Maxine Rimasfski Warren
Maxine Rimasfski Warren
  • 5/10/2024
Royellen Russell Lamarre
Royellen Russell Lamarre
  • 5/10/2024