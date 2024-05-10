Latest Headlines

Hamilton Will Be Part Of Upcoming Tivoli Broadway Series

  • Friday, May 10, 2024
Hamilton is coming to Hamilton County.
 
The Tivoli Foundation announced its upcoming Broadway series, which will include 16 performances of the acclaimed musical.
 
Also to be featured willl be Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical,  Six, Hadestown and Les Miserables.
 
There are several ticket packages available, Nick Wilkinson, executive director, said.
 
Moulin Rouge! The Musical (8 Performances)
October 22-27, 2024
Pretty Woman: The Musical (5 Performances)
January 24-26, 2025
Six (8 Performances)
February 18-23, 2025
Hadestown (5 Performances)
March 28-30, 2025
Hamilton (16 Performances)
April 22 - May 4, 2025
Les Misérables (8 Performances)
July 22-27, 2025

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Pop the champagne, MOULIN ROUGE! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards® — including Best Musical! Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! Baz Luhrmann’s revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza.
A celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love, MOULIN ROUGE! is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Pretty Woman: The Musical

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two- time Tony Award®-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will lift your spirits and light up your heart. Are you ready to fall in love all over again?

Six

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over! SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic’s Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIXas “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!” The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts and surpassed 6 Million streams in its first month.

Hadestown

COME SEE HOW THE WORLD COULD BE. Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and innovative director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today... and always. Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Hamilton

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation. HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Les Misérables

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg’s Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES is a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries, 438 cities and 22 languages, Les Misérables is still undisputedly “one of the greatest musicals ever created” (Chicago Tribune).
