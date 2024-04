Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AKE, NAOMI MICHELLE

7421 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

65 FALLBROOK LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT



CLANTON, RODNEY DEJUAN

3825 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374153573

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COFFIN, KYLE A

730 GERMANTOWN CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

7009 SPORTSMAN DR HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



DILLARD, WILLIE DARNELL

1058 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ASSAULT

ASSAULT



GREEN, AMBER NICOLE

1040 TOMMIE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

36 WILLARD LN WILDWOOD, 30757

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GRINER, MICHAEL TODD

146 Springdale Dr Leesburg, 31763

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HAMMOND, JACOB THOMAS

7632 PEPPERTREE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

SPEEDING (85/55)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z

19 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374112712

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN

864 PEAVINE RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



LOCKLIN, JOSHUA DAYQUAN

1231 JOHN ROSS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LUMPKIN, WAYMON KEITH

1603 S SMITH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MELVILLE, AMBER MICHELLE

4 FRANKLIN PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

THEFT UNDER $1000



MOORER, KYREE DION

1615 BURNS AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

5711 HETZELL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency:

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II



NOLAN, CODY DUSHANE

3844 MOUNT OLIVE RD WHITWELL, 37379

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



PORTER, DARRION

3915 ZINNIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374212160

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



ROBINSON, TERRELL LEBRON

19 TUNNEL BLVD, APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 374112712

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



RODRIGUEZ-OCEGUADA, MIRIAM YVETTE

601 JAMES ST LOT 10 ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



TINKER, MARK DUSTIN

735 CHERI CIRCLE WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



TUCKER, QUINTRELL DECORRIUS

1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 385 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



TYSON, WYKIL T

3758 ANDERSON AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

1101 ARLINGTON AVE APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 374063202

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

Here are the mug shots:

BLEVINS, JAMES BRAYDEN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 09/21/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY CONDUCT CLANTON, RODNEY DEJUAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 04/17/2001

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN

Age at Arrest: 30

Date of Birth: 12/19/1993

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY GREEN, JAMES DANIEL

Age at Arrest: 40

Date of Birth: 09/13/1978

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY) GRINER, MICHAEL TODD

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 10/08/1998

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT HAMMOND, JACOB THOMAS

Age at Arrest: 25

Date of Birth: 04/26/1999

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

SPEEDING (85/55)

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE LINDSEY, JAVIYNA Z

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 02/25/2005

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT LIVINGSTON, MICHAEL STEPHEN

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 02/25/1992

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW LOCKLIN, JOSHUA DAYQUAN

Age at Arrest: 23

Date of Birth: 07/16/2000

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY LUMPKIN, WAYMON KEITH

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/29/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LYLES, CHRISTOPHER MARCUS

Age at Arrest: 37

Date of Birth: 07/09/1986

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MELVILLE, AMBER MICHELLE

Age at Arrest: 41

Date of Birth: 10/14/1982

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

THEFT UNDER $1000 MOORER, KYREE DION

Age at Arrest: 27

Date of Birth: 10/15/1996

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MORRISON, DAVID EUGENE

Age at Arrest: 58

Date of Birth: 03/02/1966

Arresting Agency:



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II NOLAN, CODY DUSHANE

Age at Arrest: 32

Date of Birth: 11/08/1991

Arresting Agency: Red Bank



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

ROBINSON, TERRELL LEBRON

Age at Arrest: 35

Date of Birth: 02/16/1989

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT TINKER, MARK DUSTIN

Age at Arrest: 33

Date of Birth: 06/27/1990

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY) TUCKER, QUINTRELL DECORRIUS

Age at Arrest: 31

Date of Birth: 07/30/1992

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE TYSON, WYKIL T

Age at Arrest: 19

Date of Birth: 11/23/2004

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Charge(s):

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WALKER, JONATHAN MORRELL

Age at Arrest: 39

Date of Birth: 03/31/1985

Arresting Agency: HC Sheriff



Last Date of Arrest: 04/26/2024

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)