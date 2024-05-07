Body Of Missing 17-Year-Old Kayaker Recovered From Sequatchie River

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers and local agencies recovered the body of a 17-year-old male kayaker on Tuesday around 3:30 p.m. CDT. Marion County Rescue Squad located the body around a quarter mile downstream from the Ketner’s Mill Dam.

The young man initially went missing after capsizing his kayak on Saturday. The initial call regarding a kayaker in distress at the Ketner’s Mill location on the Sequatchie River was made around 5 p.m. CDT on Saturday.

Witnesses said the young man was fishing on the Ketner’s Mill side of the river and was seen paddling towards the opposite bank when his kayak overturned about midway across in the turbulent waters. Bystanders, who made several attempts to help, said the paddler went under and did not resurface.

Several local agencies and TWRA officers worked into the night hours searching banks, down river, and in the waters below the dam. Due to weather conditions and safety issues, the search was called off after dark and resumed early Sunday and had continued since.

The Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV) typically used in search and rescue efforts was deemed unusable in the strong current and high-water conditions. Rain, thunderstorms, and high-water levels further hindered recovery operations. The water temperature was 64 degrees Fahrenheit around the time of the incident. The paddler was not wearing a life jacket.

TWRA officers said they "appreciate the many partnering agencies for their efforts during this unfortunate event."

This is the fourth boating related fatality in 2024. For boating statistical information, regulations, and safety information visit tnwildife.org.