Home On Mark Twain Circle Damaged By Fire Saturday Morning

A Saturday morning house fire on the city’s east side was extinguished quickly by members of the Chattanooga Fire Department.

Blue Shift companies were dispatched at 9:40 a.m. to a residence in the 3800 block of Mark Twain Circle after a neighbor called 911 to report the fire.

Due to the possibility of a resident being inside the home, a second alarm was called to bring additional CFD personnel to the scene. The first arriving unit immediately conducted a search and additional searches of the structure continued in low visibility conditions during firefighting operations. Crews attacked the fire, getting it under control in minutes.

Holes were cut in the roof to release heat and smoke. More fire was found in the attic and was extinguished. Fire officials later learned that the resident was out of town. There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Engine 15, Squad 13, Ladder 13, Engine 8, Engine 4, Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 6, Engine 10, Squad 19, Engine 12, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 responded, along with EPB, CPD, HCEMS, CFD Supply and CFD Investigations.