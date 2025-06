It has been confirmed that a bear has been seen in the Sawyer Pike and Tuckahoe Pass area on Signal Mountain, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) has been notified.

Officials said, "If you should see the bear, do not approach, follow, or attempt to interact with the bear in any way.



"Keep your distance, do not feed or call out to it, and if you encounter it, leave the area calmly.

"Let’s all do our part to keep both the community and the bear safe."