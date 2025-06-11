Latest Headlines

Large Tract Across From Walden Town Hall Is On The Market

  • Wednesday, June 11, 2025

A large tract across from the Walden Town Hall is up for sale.

Officials of the NAI Charter realty firm said, "This offering is a once-in-a-generation development opportunity on Signal Mountain in the affluent town of Walden, Tennessee. Available are nearly 42 acres situated in the middle of the Town Center Illustrative Plan, which the elected officials of Walden commissioned.

"While the development options are plentiful, following the land use plan as outlined on the town’s website should be considered for any future development’s successful approval.

"Walden’s Ridge, where the subject property sits, is home to the towns of Walden and Signal Mountain.

As written by Mary Scott Norris and Priscilla N. Shartle in Images of America, Signal Mountain, “The long plateau known as Walden’s Ridge, near the tip end of the Appalachian Mountain range, has always beckoned travelers to stay a while and enjoy the quiet woods, rippling streams, and majestic, breathtaking views.”

"Walden is ripe for responsible development."

Offering Summary
SALE PRICE:$2,400,000
ACRES:41.7±
TAX ID:098 058 & 098 057
ZONING:A-1
2024 TOTAL RE TAX:$4,153.20
TRAFFIC COUNTS:12,354 VPD Taft HWY
Latest Headlines
City Of Collegedale Announces Camp Road Closure
  • Government
  • 6/11/2025
Large Tract Across From Walden Town Hall Is On The Market
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
VIDEO: County Commission Meeting - 6/11/2025
  • Government
  • 6/11/2025
New Signal Mountain Town Manager Cleaning Up Bookkeeping Issues
  • Breaking News
  • 6/11/2025
Chattanooga Women's Golf Association Results
  • Sports
  • 6/11/2025
Bounty Hunters Apprehend Fugitive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • Government
  • 6/11/2025
Breaking News
Large Tract Across From Walden Town Hall Is On The Market
  • 6/11/2025

A large tract across from the Walden Town Hall is up for sale. Officials of the NAI Charter realty firm said, "This offering is a once-in-a-generation development opportunity on Signal Mountain ... more

New Signal Mountain Town Manager Cleaning Up Bookkeeping Issues
  • 6/11/2025

Signal Mountain City Manager Matt Justice was thanked by the Town Council for working to straighten out bookkeeping errors that have taken place over the last year. While discussing a budget ... more

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/11/2025

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report. (If your case is dismissed, just email us your name and date we ran it and we will promptly take off. Email to news@chattanoogan.com ) BARNER,RUDOLPH ... more

Breaking News
Homicide Suspect Indicted By Hamilton County Grand Jury
  • 6/10/2025
Lincoln Park Residents Opposed To Mental Hospital Near Erlanger
  • 6/10/2025
2 Men Arrested At Lookout Mountain Commons After Being Caught In Sex Sting
2 Men Arrested At Lookout Mountain Commons After Being Caught In Sex Sting
  • 6/10/2025
Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report
  • 6/10/2025
Woman, 41, Killed In Highway 58 Accident Friday Afternoon Identified As Kari Parsons
  • 6/9/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Additional Considerations With Moving The Mental Hospital To Erlanger
  • 6/11/2025
A Dinner That Abe Lincoln Would Not Want To Attend - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Sports
Lookouts Rally Twice To Beat Biloxi
  • 6/10/2025
Kresge Overcomes 7-Shot Deficit To Win Senior State Open
Kresge Overcomes 7-Shot Deficit To Win Senior State Open
  • 6/10/2025
Doyle Named Perfect Game Pitcher Of The Year, Four Vols Earn All-America Honors
  • 6/10/2025
Tennessee Has Four Named To ABCA Southeast All-Region Teams
  • 6/10/2025
Gibby Gilbert III First Round Leader At Tennessee Senior State Open
Gibby Gilbert III First Round Leader At Tennessee Senior State Open
  • 6/10/2025
Happenings
Chattanooga Area Veterans Association To Meet June 13
  • 6/11/2025
Flag Day Patriots Event Set For June 14
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
AUDIO, ILLUSTRATED: John Wilson On Chattanooga Newspapers - From Gutenberg To The Internet
  • 6/7/2025
First Responders Saving The Life Of IRONMAN Athlete Jeff Cook Honored
First Responders Saving The Life Of IRONMAN Athlete Jeff Cook Honored
  • 6/11/2025
Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For July 5
Soddy-Daisy Independence Day Celebration Set For July 5
  • 6/9/2025
Entertainment
WTCI President And CEO Bob Culkeen Joins PBS Board Of Directors
  • 6/11/2025
Paul Thorn Band Plays At Riverfront Nights Saturday
  • 6/10/2025
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
Gypsy Swing And Cabaret Are At Nightfall Friday
  • 6/10/2025
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
Alan Broadbent Jazz Concert Set For Sept. 11
  • 6/6/2025
Scopes Trial Performance In Dayton Already Has Sold Out Date
  • 6/5/2025
Opinion
Hamilton County's Future: Our Voice, Our Choice, Our Neighborhoods
  • 6/10/2025
Amnicola Site Is The Best Location For The Mental Hospital - And Response
  • 6/10/2025
Thank You, EPB
  • 6/11/2025
Dining
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
White Duck Taco Celebrates Grand Opening, Announces Future Brewery
  • 6/9/2025
The Signal Has New Owner; Atmosphere Bar Opening At 807 Market
  • 6/9/2025
Hendo’s Creole Cuisine Opening At Former St. John's Site
  • 6/9/2025
Business
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
Richard Headrick Honored For 49 Years At Chattanooga Funeral Home
  • 6/10/2025
Chattanooga Gas Shares Safety Tips To Prepare For Hurricane Season
  • 6/10/2025
Leadership Cleveland Applications Being Accepted For 2025-26 Class
  • 6/9/2025
Real Estate
Hamilton County Top Real Estate Transactions For May
  • 6/10/2025
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
Hurricane Creek Heights To Offer New One-Bedroom Townhomes
  • 6/8/2025
Ellis Gardner: Celebrate National Homeownership Month With Smart Summer Prep
  • 6/5/2025
Student Scene
Highly Decorated UTC Alum Named Pickering Fellow
Highly Decorated UTC Alum Named Pickering Fellow
  • 6/10/2025
City Of Chattanooga's Office Of Early Learning To Launch “Sawubona”
  • 6/10/2025
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
UTC Awarded $450,000 NSF Grant To Advance Metro-Scale Quantum Sensing
  • 6/9/2025
Living Well
United Way Commits $600,000 Through Bridge Fund To Meet Urgent Basic Needs
  • 6/10/2025
Parkridge West Hospital Announces ER Renovation
  • 6/10/2025
Chattanooga Room In The Inn Seeks Community Support To Replace Aging HVAC Units
  • 6/10/2025
Memories
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
U.S. Daughters Of 1812 Honor Elizabeth Parham Robnett With Grave-Marking Ceremony
  • 6/10/2025
AUDIO: Jack Lupton Discusses Downtown Future
  • 5/19/2025
Torchlight Tour Of Chattanooga National Cemetery Offered On Memorial Day
  • 5/19/2025
Outdoors
Body Of Missing Boater Is Recovered On Douglas Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
Over 7,300 Lbs. Of Trash At 5th Annual Chickamauga Lake Cleanup
  • 6/10/2025
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
Jacob Wheeler Notches Ninth MLF Bass Pro Tour Win At Lowrance Stage 5 At Kentucky Lake
  • 6/9/2025
Travel
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
See Rock City Inc. Rebrands To Rock City Enterprises
  • 6/10/2025
TVA Raccoon Mountain Visitor Center Reopens Following Maintenance Work
  • 6/6/2025
East Ridge Splash Pad To Open For 2025 Season
  • 5/28/2025
Church
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
Red Back Hymnal Singing Set June 15 At Hullander Farm
  • 6/10/2025
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
Bob Tamasy: Spiritual Growth - A Matter Of Inflow And Outflow
  • 6/10/2025
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) To Hold Installation Service June 14 For New Senior Minister
  • 6/9/2025
Obituaries
Freda Marie Poole Gentry
Freda Marie Poole Gentry
  • 6/10/2025
Tammy (Morris) Limbaugh
Tammy (Morris) Limbaugh
  • 6/10/2025
Rebecca Ruth Nolan (Harrell)
Rebecca Ruth Nolan (Harrell)
  • 6/10/2025
Government
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
Red Bank Seeking Stories, Photos And News Articles For 70th Anniversary Celebration Event
  • 6/10/2025
HCSO Detective Graduates National Forensic Academy
HCSO Detective Graduates National Forensic Academy
  • 6/10/2025
Bounty Hunters Apprehend Fugitive - And Other Collegedale Police Calls
  • 6/11/2025