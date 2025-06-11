Large Tract Across From Walden Town Hall Is On The Market

A large tract across from the Walden Town Hall is up for sale.

Officials of the NAI Charter realty firm said, "This offering is a once-in-a-generation development opportunity on Signal Mountain in the affluent town of Walden, Tennessee. Available are nearly 42 acres situated in the middle of the Town Center Illustrative Plan, which the elected officials of Walden commissioned.



"While the development options are plentiful, following the land use plan as outlined on the town’s website should be considered for any future development’s successful approval.



"Walden’s Ridge, where the subject property sits, is home to the towns of Walden and Signal Mountain.

As written by Mary Scott Norris and Priscilla N. Shartle in Images of America, Signal Mountain, “The long plateau known as Walden’s Ridge, near the tip end of the Appalachian Mountain range, has always beckoned travelers to stay a while and enjoy the quiet woods, rippling streams, and majestic, breathtaking views.”"Walden is ripe for responsible development."Offering SummarySALE PRICE:$2,400,000ACRES:41.7±TAX ID:098 058 & 098 057ZONING:A-12024 TOTAL RE TAX:$4,153.20TRAFFIC COUNTS:12,354 VPD Taft HWY