Chattanooga To Get A Piece Of High School Spring Fling

Chattanooga will be getting a piece of the Spring Fling after a realignment announced by the TSSAA.
The Board of Control & Legislative Council approved site selections for spring sport championships for 2025 and 2026. High School Lacrosse and Middle School Baseball will be brought back to the board in August.
Week 1:
Dates within each week subject to change after negotiations with the host sites.
HS Tennis - Chattanooga - Tue-Fri - May 12-15, 2026; May 18-21, 2027 - Champions Club, UTC
MS Softball - Chattanooga - Tue-Wed - May 12-13, 2026; May 18-19, 2027 - Warner Park or Summit of Softball
MS Baseball - Chattanooga area - Tue-Wed - May 12-13, 2026; May 18-19, 2027 - TBD
MS Soccer - Murfreesboro - Wed-Thu - May 13-14, 2026; May 19-20, 2027 - Richard Siegel Soccer Complex
HS Girls Flag Football - Murfreesboro - Thu-Fri - May 14-15, 2026; May 20-21, 2027 - Richard Siegel Soccer Complex
HS Lacrosse - Fri-Sat - May 15-16, 2026; May 21-22, 2027 - TBD
HS Pentathlon & Decathlon - Knoxville - Wed-Fri only 2 days - May 13-15, 2026; May 19-21, 2027 - Tom Black Track or local HS
Week 2:
Dates within each week subject to change after negotiations with the host sites.
Sport - City - Proposed Days - Proposed Dates - Venue
MS Track & Field - Knoxville - Mon - May 18, 2026; May 24, 2027 - Tom Black Track
HS Track & Field - Knoxville - Tue-Thu - May 19-21, 2026; May 25-27, 2027 - Tom Black Track
HS Baseball - Murfreesboro - Tue-Fri - May 19-22, 2026; May 25-28, 2027 - Local HS Fields, MTSU Reese Smith Field
HS Softball - Murfreesboro - Tue-Fri - May 19-22, 2026; May 25-28, 2027 - StarPlex & McKnight, MTSU Blue Raider Field
HS Soccer - Murfreesboro - Tue-Fri - May 19-22, 2026; May 25-28, 2027 - Richard Siegel Soccer Complex