Chattanooga To Get A Piece Of High School Spring Fling

Chattanooga will be getting a piece of the Spring Fling after a realignment announced by the TSSAA.The Board of Control & Legislative Council approved site selections for spring sport championships for 2025 and 2026. High School Lacrosse and Middle School Baseball will be brought back to the board in August.Week 1:Dates within each week subject to change after negotiations with the host sites.HS Tennis - Chattanooga - Tue-Fri - May 12-15, 2026; May 18-21, 2027 - Champions Club, UTCMS Softball - Chattanooga - Tue-Wed - May 12-13, 2026; May 18-19, 2027 - Warner Park or Summit of SoftballMS Baseball - Chattanooga area - Tue-Wed - May 12-13, 2026; May 18-19, 2027 - TBDMS Soccer - Murfreesboro - Wed-Thu - May 13-14, 2026; May 19-20, 2027 - Richard Siegel Soccer ComplexHS Girls Flag Football - Murfreesboro - Thu-Fri - May 14-15, 2026; May 20-21, 2027 - Richard Siegel Soccer ComplexHS Lacrosse - Fri-Sat - May 15-16, 2026; May 21-22, 2027 - TBDHS Pentathlon & Decathlon - Knoxville - Wed-Fri only 2 days - May 13-15, 2026; May 19-21, 2027 - Tom Black Track or local HSWeek 2:Dates within each week subject to change after negotiations with the host sites.Sport - City - Proposed Days - Proposed Dates - VenueMS Track & Field - Knoxville - Mon - May 18, 2026; May 24, 2027 - Tom Black TrackHS Track & Field - Knoxville - Tue-Thu - May 19-21, 2026; May 25-27, 2027 - Tom Black TrackHS Baseball - Murfreesboro - Tue-Fri - May 19-22, 2026; May 25-28, 2027 - Local HS Fields, MTSU Reese Smith FieldHS Softball - Murfreesboro - Tue-Fri - May 19-22, 2026; May 25-28, 2027 - StarPlex & McKnight, MTSU Blue Raider FieldHS Soccer - Murfreesboro - Tue-Fri - May 19-22, 2026; May 25-28, 2027 - Richard Siegel Soccer Complex